If you're cool, rebellious and have the right style, you may get into the popular clique "The Heathers." If not, The Penn State Thespian Society will show you how their story unfolds onstage this weekend.

The Thespians previewed “Heathers: The Musical,” which the troupe will perform this weekend at Schwab Auditorium. The troupe took just a few weeks to put together a show sure to leave audience members dancing in their seats.

Before the show began, the Thespians set the tone by playing a prelude of hit 80s tunes, taking the audience back in time where the story takes place. Show producer, Zack Durnack, believes the time period was part of the reason why the show was originally chosen by the selection committee.

“I think that Heathers was chosen because of the style, and also the 80s nostalgia craze,” he said.

Durnack (senior-telecommunications) also spoke about the musical’s connection to mental health and how the cast has been involved with Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) throughout production of the show.

“We have been able to use [the show] as a platform to bring in CAPS and give discussions with our cast,” he said.

Lauren Bauer will make her Penn State Thespian Society debut playing lead Veronica Sawyer, a popular wanna-be who becomes part of “The Heather” clan. Bauer (freshman-special education) said she hopes audience members leave having learned something from the show.

“I really hope they take away, in this day and age, the mental health message,” she said.

In addition to themes with a social message, those attending the show this weekend can expect a wide variety of special effects and lighting choices in each scene.

Lighting designer, Billy Issertell, says the lighting changes were all in an effort to enhance the musical experience for viewers.

“There’s so much that you can do with it, you want to do it justice,” Issertell (junior-finance) said.

A major goal for Issertell was to make sure that his lighting shone brightly on both the music and actors.

Act one opens with a song entitled “Beautiful,” which sets the tone for the rest of the production. The show centers around Veronica, who tries to become a member of the prominent group, The Heathers.

Audience members will find all the typical things you might see from a musical based around a high school, including scenes in a school assembly, pep rally and the cafeteria -- or “caf” as the characters call it.

Much unlike high school, however, themes of murder and violence take place, leaving audience members wanting more drama right up to the final scene.

“Heathers: The Musical” will take place at Schwab Auditorium Thursday, Oct. 10 through Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m., in addition to a 1:30 p.m. show on Saturday. Tickets are $4.98 for students, $4.99 for children and $12 for adults. They can be purchased through the Thespians’ Facebook page or at the door.