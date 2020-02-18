With the increasing popularity of social media, users are given an easier platform than ever to comment on politics — some celebrities choose to speak up more than others on their political opinions. Penn State students weigh in on whether celebrities should provide political commentary to their fans.

Following years of silence, Taylor Swift starred in her first full-length documentary, “Miss Americana,” which premiered on Netflix. The film highlighted Swift’s decision to stay silent amidst the political turmoil of the 2016 election. Since the singer’s recent political awakening, the documentary analyzed the reasons Swift came out of the shadows.

While many people have been critical of Swift’s silence throughout the latest presidential election, many students understood the singer’s position.

“It’s a very private thing. Your emotional state is not necessarily stable, and you don’t want to talk about something when you’re emotionally vulnerable,” Kasey Mendez (sophomore - international relations) said.

Apart from Swift, students named BTS, Demi Lovato and Dwayne Wade as influential celebrities who have used their platforms to speak up about political and social issues.

Many students said that a celebrity’s decision to speak on politics is a part of their first amendment rights to freedom of speech. While it would be impactful for popular celebrities to speak up, it shouldn’t be held against them if they choose to stay silent. Christina Demalis said a person’s critical feelings on a celebrity shouldn’t dissuade them from exercising their rights.

“You can just choose to listen to what you want to hear,” Demalis (freshman - industrial engineering) explained, adding that sparking fights on social media about a celebrity’s political commentary isn’t useful.

Nonetheless, students recognize the influence that celebrities can have over their fans and social media following. Demalis said they have a “larger platform to broadcast their beliefs” than others, which can make their voices important to society today.

“Anyone who has a major role in the media has a gigantic following, and they have a lot of impressionable people who will absorb any of the information that they put out,” Amy Ronin (sophomore - political science) said.

With such a large following, students said there comes a responsibility for celebrities to be well informed before speaking up about national issues. Ronin said Twitter is the primary news source for many young adults, so celebrities should be careful about the information they are spreading online.

Jeremiah Hooks (sophomore - economics) said consumers are responsible for the information they receive as well, though.

“I think it’s on everybody that they should do their own research,” Hooks said, explaining that fans are not being blindly influenced by their favorite celebrities.

Many students said young adults should begin following politicians more for their news rather than primarily browsing their favorite celebrity’s social media accounts. Currently, students focus more of their attention to high profile celebrity news rather than political officials.

Mendez said people are fixated with celebrities because “their lives don’t seem real.”

Hooks said because of the “mainstream” gossip of celebrity news explains why many choose to focus any time they have to read the news on Hollywood stories.

“I think everyone should pay attention to politics, too, that should be mainstream,” he said.

The celebrities that choose to speak up about political issues are typically “polarized,” according to Ronin. She explained that students who choose social media as their primary news source are only receiving “strong viewpoints” rather than “subjective” facts.

However, Mendez said students should maintain an equal balance when receiving their news between both celebrities and politicians. While politicians are usually better informed, celebrities are the ones that can realistically reach an audience.

“Politicians, they don’t have the social standing and outreach, [but] celebrities do have that,” Mendez said.

Ultimately, outreach seems to be the most important factor when it comes to a celebrity’s voice in the world of politics. Swift was criticized for her decision to hold back on political discussion because of her large platform and the ability to incite change among her fans — particularly on issues that were meaningful to her. Students said celebrities should use their struggles to make an impact on their audiences.

“If you feel passionately about something and you don’t speak up, why wouldn’t you use your platform for good?” Ronin said.