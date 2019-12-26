Over the last decade, the Bryce Jordan Center has been the host of many concerts with a wide variety of music genres.

In fact, just about 80 concerts entertained students in these last 10 years.

According to concerarchives.org, the most concerts that came to The Bryce Jordan center in this past decade has been in 2016, and the least amount has been in 2011 and 2017.

The decade kicked off in late January of 2010 with Rascal Flatts’ “Unstoppable Tour,” where they performed to a very engaged, yet diverse crowd, according to a previous Daily Collegian article.

The “Unstoppable” tour would be the first of many country concerts the Bryce Jordan Center would see. The 2010’s at Penn State also experienced concerts by Lady Antebellum and the Zac Brown Band in 2012, Hunter Hayes in 2014, Rascal Flatts in 2016, Florida Georgia Line in 2017 and Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion in 2018.

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood also came to the Bryce Jordan Center more than once in the 2010s.

The Bryce Jordan Center also experienced its first ever electronic dance music show in November of 2011 with a performance by Avicii, a Swedish DJ who died in 2018.

Avicii’s performance was a mark of sudden EDM popularity at Penn State, as floor seats for the venue sold out almost immediately.

Following Avicii’s performance, other EDM artists such as Zedd, Tiësto and Diplo have also performed at the Bryce Jordan Center within the last 10 years—including the most recent EDM performance in 2019 by Illenium.

Many rap and hip-hop artists also came to Happy Valley including Drake in 2011; Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa in 2012; Macklemore, Ryan Lewis and Kendrick Lamar in 2013; Jay Z, Lauryn Hill and Kanye West in 2014; Fetty Wap in 2016; The Weeknd in 2017; and Young Thug and J. Cole in 2018.

The most recent rap concert help at the Bryce Jordan Center was Travis Scott’s “ASTROWORLD: Wish You Were Here” tour this past spring semester.

Seth White attended Scott’s concert last February, but he said he would like to see more concerts of the similar genre in the 2020 decade.

“The Bryce Jordan Center was a nice venue for [the concert] because of the special effects and lighting the center was able to organize, and I was impressed with the quality of the concert and the way the Bryce Jordan Center was able to accommodate the performance of a large audience,” White (sophomore-finance) said.

In the future, he said he would like to see Drake and Rihanna come to the BJC.

Jessica Walkowiak has been to the Jonas Brother’s “Happiness Begins Tour” at the Bryce Jordan Center in September—where they took students a walk down memory lane into the previous 2000 decade, as they sung a lot of their older hits.

“So far, I really like all of the music genres that have been brought to the BJC this decade,” Walkowiak (sophomore-nutritional sciences) said. “But I’d also love to have Rhianna perform here one day.”

Although White and Walkowiak are both hoping for Rihanna to make a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center for the next decade, Lila Donnelly —who never has been to a BJC concert— is hoping to see more of a different type of genre.

“I’d probably like to see more modern hard rock, like the band Bring Me the Horizon,” Donnelly (sophomore-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said. “But I’d also love to see Post Malone at the BJC.”

The Bryce Jordan Center was no stranger to rock either this past decade, as Twenty One Pilots was the most recent rock band to perform this past October.

Many classic rock artists also performed such as Rod Stewart, Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band and Bon Jovi in 2013; Billy Joel in 2014; Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band in 2016; and Metallica and Elton John in 2018.

Avinash Saraiya has seen J. Cole, Travis Scott and The Chainsmokers perform at the Bryce Jordan Center. Although Saraiya (sophomore-premedical medical) said he currently loves the variety of music the Bryce Jordan Center has now, he would like to see even more of a variety for the next decade.

“I think they could add more of the Latinx genre from people like J Balvin and Bad Bunny, and it would be incredible if we got Khalid to come to State College,” Saraiya said.