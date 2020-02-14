Many students grew up reading “The Giver,” the 1993 dystopian novel by Lois Lowry.

With such a strong connection to young adults today, No Refund Theatre chose to bring the story to life as a part of its spring 2020 performance schedule.

“The Giver” will continue in the HUB-Robeson Center Flex Theatre at 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

Sarah Weston, the show’s director, was inspired to bring “The Giver” to Penn State after having a deep attachment to the story when she was younger. Weston (senior-biology) said her parents took her to a local showing of “The Giver” at a local theatre when she was 8 years old. She said it was the first play she can remember seeing.

“It was the first time I realized how theatre can make you feel such intense emotions,” Weston said. “This just made sense. It was the first play that made me want to get into theatre.”

The dystopian community revolves around the idea of “sameness,” in which no one has different memories or emotions, including happiness or pain. However, the story’s main character, Jonas, has a special ability to see beyond the top layers of society.

As the play begins, Jonas recognizes his uniqueness after accidentally seeing color for the first time. The play was able to achieve the understanding of “sameness” through an entirely gray, neutral palette —the entire cast wore only gray, black and white paired with solid black props.

Characters are placed into a career when they turn 12, which occurs at the beginning of the play. Jonas is given a special position as the “receiver,” who learns of the memories and feelings of the past. These are passed down to him by a character called the Giver. They are the only two characters who know what life was like before “sameness” sets in.

Andrew Lapeire took on the role of Jonas, admitting difficulties of playing a dystopian character while still holding a connection to the role.

“I see a little bit of myself in [Jonas],” Lapeire (freshman-business administration) said. “We both try to conquer adversity.”

Throughout the play, the Giver transfers memories of snow, war and family to Jonas, which are very familiar to Lapeire. However, Jonas experiences these concepts for the first time, which forced Lapeire to take a step back to examine the way he sees the world.

“Starting the show, you’re just like, ‘Just go blank, go neutral,'" Lapeire said. "Throughout the show you gain a little bit more and then by the end you’re like, ‘I’m me again' and then you’re there."

In order to tap into his character, Lapeire reached back to some of his own memories relating to some of life’s simplest moments. When Jonas is first introduced to the sensation of sunshine, Lapeire said he recalled memories on the beach with his family.

While Jonas is meant to be an outsider, experiencing life in a different way than most characters do, some in attendance felt that the idea of “sameness” is important for a society to function.

“There still needs to be something that holds us together,” Erica Senyo (senior-animal science) said. “In a society where everyone is trying to be different, being somewhat the same is still important.”

Weston explained that much of the production was created through “character work,” in which the actors had to get in touch with the roles they were playing. Weston said it allowed the actors to take on parts that were different from anything they’ve done before.

With such complex roles, Weston said it was important that the characters seem like “real people, not just robots.”

Kristin Dicks said “The Giver” is one of her favorite books, which drove her out to attend NRT’s show on opening night. Dicks (senior-recreation parks and tourism management) said the story holds a connection to society because “memories are hidden” from the general public, making it difficult for people to understand one another.

Since many are familiar with the book, Weston said there were difficulties transferring the text into a visual performance. She said she was “lucky” to use the Flex Theatre, because it’s completely black, allowing for an easy symbolic use of color throughout the show.

Throughout the production of the show, Weston looked for many ways she could explain the story better through color and setting.

“In a book, it’s all just in your mind. You have to imagine the scene, and it feels different from when it’s in front of someone,” Weston said.

One of the primary differences between the original story and NRT’s production is the role of the Giver. Most audiences are familiar with the character played as a man, though Weston chose to cast Brittany Mancha for the role after seeing the chemistry between Mancha and Lapiere.

“It was something we took a chance on, and I’m so glad we did,” Weston said.

With a complex, dystopian storyline, many students agreed that “The Giver” offers an important lesson for anyone who has heard the story. For Weston, the story tackles the issue of “wanting to turn a blind eye” to anything troubling with the world.

“It’s about understanding the advantages and disadvantages of knowing things. Would you rather be ignorant and happy, or would you rather know the truth?” Weston said.

Lapeire sees “The Giver” as a message to hold onto the present moment.

“Enjoy life while it lasts,” Lapeire said.