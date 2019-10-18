It is no secret that today’s youth has adopted its own unique humor culture, presenting itself in the form of jokes and memes that only this generation seems to understand.

Ashlyn Leston and Domenic DeSanta sought to play off of this exact culture when they first created their business, Collige Logos.

Collige Logos is a business start-up that Leston (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) and DeSanta, a sophomore studying business administration at Stockton University, began roughly a year ago.

Today, they sell a variety of t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts and crewnecks, each depicting a spoof of a college logo and a corresponding misspelled college name.

They have created merchandise for Drexel, Pitt, Temple, Clemson and Rowan University, but Penn State — referred to as “Pen Stat” on their clothing items — has remained the most popular seller.

Leston estimated that 90 percent of their sales are from the Pen Stat line.

The clothing items feature a poorly drawn Nittany Lion and the words “Pen Stat” in a bolded font.

Most recently, Collige Logos released a second Penn State line titled “Pen Stat V2” in which a more digitally-designed graphic depiction of the logo is shown on a set of hats and a tote bag, in addition to the usual array of shirts and sweatshirts.

Leston and DeSanta said more of these digital logos can be expected in the future, although they are not abandoning their traditional hand-drawn designs.

DeSanta said he believes this design works well with the current student demographic.

“Everyone likes memes and funny things, so it fits in perfectly with what everyone’s going for today,” he said.

Leston said the idea for the business first came about as a result of a drawing of the Penn State logo she made for her English class.

Realizing that it did not quite match up with the actual logo, she showed the drawing to her boyfriend, DeSanta, who thought it could be turned into something marketable.

“He thought, ‘Oh this is really funny, we should put it on a shirt,’ so we posted a picture of it on a shirt,” Leston said. “It was really just us being funny, but then we found out people actually wanted it.”

Andrew Cruz is one Penn State student who has purchased from Collige Logos. Having ordered the white “Pen Stat” hoodie, Cruz (sophomore-biology) said that although the logo was printed on the sweatshirt differently than he expected, he is pleased with the merchandise.

“My overall impression of it is very positive. I have absolutely no regrets getting this,” Cruz said. “Considering how many times I’ve worn it already, I’d say it’s absolutely worth the purchase.”

Cruz said he was surprised to find Collige Logos’s clothing, but found it to be funny and popular among those who have seen the merchandise.

“I’m the type of guy who likes to stand out from the crowd, and I thought what better way to do that than through buying this type of hoodie,” he said. “I know that a lot of people find this funny and when I talk about this to other people they get all happy about it, so I like spreading those positive vibes.”

Since their initial start-up, Leston and DeSanta have created a website for their products —colligelogos.com — in order to make the ordering process more professional and convenient on both ends.

The two have also put greater consideration into the marketing aspect of the business, mainly through means of their Instagram, @colligelogos.

So far, Leston and DeSanta said their biggest challenge has been protecting the phrase “Pen Stat.” Although they are in the process of having it trademarked, difficulties arose when a competing brand attempted to utilize the phrase.

“Protecting that phrase — ‘Pen Stat’ — is our most important goal, because no one has ever used that before us,” DeSanta said.

Aside from this goal, Leston and DeSanta also hope to continue the expansion of Collige Logos in the future, as well as work toward greater marketing and outreach strategies.

The couple added that working together has only benefited the business as a whole. DeSanta explained that it has been nice to have someone to bounce ideas off of and get different perspectives from, while Leston said she has greatly appreciated the technical skills that DeSanta has brought to the table.

DeSanta said he only predicts more success for the company moving forward, and Leston added they will continue to push the Pen Stat line to the Nittany Lion audience.

“The school spirit here is kind of incomparable to the other schools that we do, so you know if you push a product with this name, people are going to wear it,” Leston said.

Even though the two are working toward the growth of Collige Logos, both DeSanta and Leston said the business has had an impact on their lives, as well.

Leston explained she began her freshman year majoring in pre-medicine, but plans on switching to accounting by the end of the semester because of the interest she has adopted in business through operating Collige Logos.

“It definitely changed my whole scope,” Leston said. “I didn’t know what I wanted to major in and now I’m sure that this is what I’m going to do with my life.”

DeSanta — who plans on transferring to Penn State in the spring semester to continue majoring in business administration — said Collige Logos has helped him apply the knowledge gathered in his classes to a real-life setting.

For him, the business is more so an enjoyable experience than a stressful one.

“I really like managing this company. It’s like a leisure activity almost,” DeSanta said. “It’s not work for me, it’s just something fun.”