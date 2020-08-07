Which styles are trending? What are the latest dance moves? With the video-sharing and social media app known as TikTok, answers are only taps away.

From workout tips to funny tricks, there is something for everyone on the platform — so many Penn State students worry a ban would prevent them from getting their TikTok fix.

President Donald Trump told reporters on August 1 that his administration plans to declare a National Security Threat against the app under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. According to CNN, this is due to TikTok being owned by ByteDance, a Chinese technology giant.

According to NPR, TikTok is trying to distance itself from its Beijing parent company and sign a deal with Microsoft or sell its operations to American investors. The Trump administration among others fear the Communist Party could be spying on Americans through the app since the government has access to its systems under Chinese law.

However, cybersecurity experts say TikTok’s potential security risk is largely theoretical because there is no direct evidence of spying, according to CNN.

Penn State information sciences and technology professor Daniel Susser, who specializes in ethics and privacy issues surrounding digital technology, said many social apps are not clear about what information they gather from users — an issue not specific to just TikTok.

“Social media apps we use collect enormous amounts of information, and they do not always do the best job helping the average person understand what they are collecting about us in policy agreements,” Susser said.

He speculated that the same kinds of worries people had when Facebook was allegedly listening to users’ conversations are generating similar concerns about TikTok. However, Popkin said the app’s intentions are to protect users' privacy and safety.

“There’s a lot of misinformation about TikTok out there,” Popkin said. “TikTok has an American CEO, a Chief Information Security Officer with decades of U.S. Military and law enforcement experience, and a U.S. team that works diligently to develop a best-in-class security infrastructure.”

Ben Popkin, a TikTok spokesperson, said the app is a place to express creativity, make connections and showcase talent. With that being said, he argues, why would the United States want to ban an app that promotes influencers like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae?

“Tens of millions of Americans come to TikTok for entertainment, music, and connections, especially during the pandemic,” Popkin said via email. “Our community of artists and creators are building livelihoods from the platform. We’re motivated by the passion and creativity of our community.”

If Trump follows through with the ban, it will be removed from the iOS and Google Play app stores. For those with TikTok already downloaded, the app won't be able to update itself and would become unusable.

A lot of TikTok users, like Penn State student Claudia Musser use the platform as a way to pass time due to extended periods of boredom created during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I look to TikTok as my main source for entertainment especially during quarantine,” Musser (freshman-liberal arts) said. “Without it, I don’t know how I would deal with boredom.”

Enzo Palumbo, another avid TikTok user, said he thinks the app also brings people together — something that will discontinue if it is banned in America.

“TikTok helps curb boredom, but I think it could be more secure and enforce stronger privacy laws so it doesn’t get banned all together,” Palumbo (freshman-health and human development) said.

Matthias Tassotto, a Penn State student studying cybersecurity, thinks the ban is unnecessary because personal information has not been retracted from the app.

“I think the TikTok ban is unnecessary because the data provided by the users [on the app] is not on a sensitive enough level,” Tassotto (sophomore-cyber security) said via email. “For example, credit card and banking information and/or Social Security numbers have not been exposed to their parent company in Beijing. Personally I feel like the ban is not practical.”

Similarly, Penn State student Zoe Zeff said she thinks banning the app will lead to numerous repercussions from upset users.

“Banning this app would not only infuriate all of their users, but open the gate to more controversy that is not necessary at this time,” Zeff (freshman-business) said. “This is a means of communication, between the average person or celebrity, and to sever the connections created throughout this app is utterly unfair.”

