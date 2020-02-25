We Banjo 3, an Irish folk and bluegrass band, is coming to the State Theatre this weekend for the second leg of the group's “Rise and Shine” tour.

The band’s latest album “Roots to Rise Live” was released in July 2019 and spent four weeks as the number one album on Billboard’s Top Bluegrass Albums chart.

The concert will take place at 8 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 28 at the State Theater. Ticket prices start at $34.50 and can be purchased online through the State Theater website.

David Howley, lead singer of the band, said they are excited to be playing a town like State College because “music is interwoven fabric of college towns.”

He also joked that they are “fearful” of college students because of their high energy levels.

“To have the dedication to late night partying, studying, friends and actually trying to get some sleep, that's a schedule that no musician can ever handle,” Howley said.

Howley said the music We Banjo 3 plays is “exciting,” “fun” and “energetic,” and he is excited for the opportunity to gain exposure to a younger crowd. He compared the band’s music to the Punch Brothers, Mumford and Sons and Judah and the Lion.

The band plays an entirely unique show each time they step on stage, according to Howley. He said they step on stage with a general idea of what they will do, but they improvise as they see fit.

“It’s very difficult for us to sum up what we do because it changes every night,” Howley said.

He added the group is also used to playing for crowds who are unfamiliar with their music, which can even be an advantage when coming to new locations.

“We want you to feel involved,” Howley said. “We don’t want you to be left out because you don’t know our music. In fact, if you don’t know our music you are probably in the best possible position to enjoy it.”

Howley also said that in a world full of societal pressures to be a certain way, We Banjo 3 wants to have fun and be honest with their audiences.

“We’ve never tried to be anything but ourselves,” he said.