Toward the end of the 2010s, the hip hop world was rocked by the unexpected deaths of several high-profile artists.

From Mac Miller’s new album “Circles” to Juice WRLD’s planned future releases, many fans had to confront the abrupt loss of their respected icons.

Now coming to terms with the immense gravity of the losses in the new decade, the long shadows of these artists’ legacies are apparent.

Once the dust of an artist’s death has died down, a new wave of issues come to light. Namely, what to do about the unpublished work that was left behind.

Often, a musician will leave a cache of completed songs, unfinished verses and undeveloped snippets unreleased in their files at the time of their death.

While devout fans may hope for those works to be released quickly, the process of respectfully navigating a deceased musician is difficult. It can be an ethical mindful for families and music labels to be mindful of artistic vision, public perception and contractual constraints.

To Shannon Carmo, the final say on how an artist’s legacy ought to be handled should fall to their surviving family, with consideration of their fans and label.

To Carmo, the key factor should be “who’s in charge of their estate.” With their approval, releasing unpublished work is okay," Carmo (senior - biobehavioral health) said.

Carmo cited the Rogue One director’s decision to digitally incorporate Peter Crushing , who played Grand Moff Tarkin, into Star Wars after his death in 1994. She said the director adequately balanced the respective needs of the artist, their fans and their management.

Tom Poorbaugh is more wary of posthumous releases. He said that completing and eventually publishing previously unfinished work is acceptable as long as it “resembles the artistic integrity” of the creator in question.

For Poorbaugh (senior- civil and environmental engineering), posthumous works are “like a reunion episode, it’s comforting, but maybe they do it and it ends up being more upsetting” to the fans.

“The magic is gone” if these releases are handled incorrectly, Poorbaugh said.

On the other hand, Poorbaugh said the recent album “Circles” by late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller was handled with care by the Miller family and longtime collaborator John Brion. He said the album should set the tone for how other posthumous releases are done.

“They took a pretty responsible route [with the release],” he said.

Rishabh Karekatte said he takes a more populist position on this issue, with more concern given to fans’ desires than artist’s intent.

“I think [unfinished works] should be released, as well, even if it wasn’t a full album,” Karekatte (freshman-mechanical engineering) said. “It can have a lot of meaning to listeners.”

For Karekatte, a musician’s role as a public figure is central to their image and legacy, and should be heavily considered when making decisions about their posthumous work.

“They were performers, I think they would want their work to be released,” Karekatte said.

While Karekatte said the final choice to release unpublished work should fall to the artist’s family, he said he wants “everything” to be shared.

“There’s no point being kept private,” Karekatte said. “[Artist’s work] only has meaning if people can hear it.”

For fans struggling with the unexpected loss of a beloved artist, hearing a posthumous release — regardless of how it came about — “can make a difference for a lot people,” Karekatte said.

Because to some, “Good News” is better than no news at all.