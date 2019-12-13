In 2013, Walt Disney Animation Studios released “Frozen,” a movie which became an immediate commercial success.

It tells the story of sisters Princess Anna and Queen Elsa, who are both royalty in the fictional kingdom Arendelle. Elsa was born with ice powers, but must keep it hidden starting at a young age. When her powers are revealed later on in life, she runs away, and Anna must journey to find her.

Disney was able to make an extreme profit from the film’s soundtrack, character design and costumes, so fans expected they would film a sequel when the time came.

The sequel, “Frozen 2,” recently premiered, and it is a box office hit. Its debut is the highest grossing in animated film history, earning millions of dollars the weekend it premiered .

Some Penn State students saw the first movie when they were younger, and now have opinions on the sequel.

“I saw ‘Frozen 2’ because I loved the first movie and I was so excited when I found out they were making a sequel,” Lauren Mitchell said.

Mitchell (freshman- marketing) said she was the perfect age for the first film when it came out, and may have loved the experience more when she was young.

“I absolutely loved the movie and all of the new songs, but I think the first movie was better,” Mitchell said.

Other students have yet to see to the movie or are not sure if they will see it at all.

“I wasn’t planning on seeing [“Frozen 2”] in theaters, but at some point I would,” Sarah Runkle said.

Runkle (freshman-international politics and criminology) mostly experienced the “Frozen” franchise through the popular songs that were everywhere after the film.

“I saw the first movie when it first came out, and I was a big fan of “Let it Go,” but since then, I haven’t thought about it much,” said Runkle.

“Let it Go,” from the first “Frozen” movie, became instantly popular upon the movie’s release. It sold over 10 million copies in 2014, and won a Grammy and an Academy Award.

While it remained popular, some became tired of it after some time. Some students like Ayush Sharma said after hearing the song over and over, it ruined the “Frozen” franchise for her.

“I don’t think I will see [“Frozen 2”],” Sharma (freshman-biomedical engineering) said.

Sharma experienced the film because of her sister, but did not have a strong attachment to it.

“I would always hear her play the song “Let it Go,” so that really killed it for me,” said Sharma.

Most are excited for the sequel in this franchise, and some say it highlights Disney’s widening scope in media.

“I grew up with Disney, and I have a lot of respect for them because they shaped my childhood years,” Thomas Richardson said.

Richardson (freshman-accounting) believes the growth of Disney has made him reexamine his feelings about the company.

“I feel like Disney is expanding into everything, and with them owning Star Wars, that’s a big title to own,” said Richardson. “So, I just think that Disney is growing beyond the company that I respected when I was a child.”