In the 2010s, the music industry underwent multiple changes. This includes the transition from iTunes to streaming services – like Apple Music and Spotify – as well as major changes in album sales analytics.

This decade has seen hip-hop come to the forefront, with rappers like Drake, Cardi B and Travis Scott battling for the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart against major pop acts like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

Hip-hop is the new pop music and has proven to be a very lucrative genre with hip-hop artists like Jay-Z and Diddy ranking on Forbes “25 Highest Paid Musical Acts” list.

Men have been dominant figures since the genre’s origins in the 1970s. Even though hip-hop is a predominantly male dominated genre, various female rappers have made their mark in the industry like Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown, Missy Elliot and Queen Latifah.

Female rap acts seemed to reach their peak in the late 1980s to the early 2000s. Popular female rapper Lil’ Kim found massive success in 1996 with her debut album “Hard Core,” which went double platinum, selling six million copies. Foxy Brown also found massive success with her debut album “Ill Na Na” that same year. The album was certified platinum and sold over 3 million copies worldwide.

In the early 2000s, other female rappers like Eve, Remy Ma and Trina achieved moderate success in the music industry. However, between 2007 and 2009, female rap seemed to grow less popular and less lucrative with very few female rappers finding mainstream success.

This slump in the industry for female rap came to an abrupt halt when Nicki Minaj entered the scene. Minaj, who was signed by legendary hip-hop artist Lil’ Wayne, found massive, mainstream success while doing multiple features with artists like Trey Songz, Drake and Rihanna.

Minaj’s debut album “Pink Friday” debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 chart and went on to become three times platinum. Minaj later released three albums that achieved massive success.

Minaj successfully managed to find even wider success with her pop rap tracks like her eight-time platinum single “Super Bass” and her “Starships.” It is now one of the best selling singles of all time, selling 7.2 million copies as of 2012.

Minaj overall dominated the female rap game and was a prominent hip-hop figure for a majority of the 2010s. Female rappers like Iggy Azalea, Azealia Banks and Dej Loaf rose to fame as well, but failed to find long lasting fame like Minaj.

In 2017, Minaj’s female rap dominance seemed to shake after Remy Ma decided to launch an unnecessary “diss” track. After it launched, other female rappers lunged at the opportunity to step into the spotlight, one of these rappers being Cardi B.

Cardi B found her own massive success with her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow,” which peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. She went on to release her debut No.1 album “Invasion of Privacy” and has many successful collaborations with artists like Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars.

For about two years, Cardi B became the more prominent female rap act with other budding female rap acts seeming obscure in comparison to her. However, the year of 2019 seems to be erasing that unspoken early 2010’s theory that there can only be one successful female rapper at a time.

In late 2018 and 2019, there’s been a rise of other immensely talented female rap acts like Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, Rico Nasty, Rapsody, Tierra Whack, the City Girls, and Doja Cat – who is performing at Penn State on Thursday night.

The current female rap acts are rewriting history and proving that there can be multiple successful female rap acts just like there are multiple successful male rap acts.