It can be easy to feel useless sitting at home in quarantine while medical professionals battle on the front lines with the deadly virus that is COVID-19. While you may feel isolated and lonely, I can promise you that it’s for the best. Here are some ways you can help during the COVID-19 crisis from inside your home.

Continue to stay inside

This seems like a no-brainer, but the amount of gatherings that I’ve seen still being posted on snapchat and instagram have been more than I expected. The more we adhere to seeing as little people as possible, the faster we will be able to return to semi-normal lives. It may be fun to hang out with friends in open spaces like parking lots, but be mindful of how your actions may affect others.

Donate

This can truly make all the difference. Donate to local hospitals, local small businesses, organizations online, countries that have been hit hard by the pandemic and anywhere else you see fit. If you have extra resources, consider donating those to the less fortunate as well.

Support local businesses

Local businesses are really struggling during this time because they rely on customers who are no longer able to come to their establishments. Consider ordering takeout to keep some of the local restaurants afloat.

Write letters

This can be especially sweet for those who don’t have many other relatives. For example, you could write letters of encouragement and send them to the local nursing homes for the residents. It would also be nice to write thank you letters to healthcare professionals for risking their lives for the greater good.

Make DIY masks

I know some people who are making DIY masks and sending them to those that request them over Instagram. If you’re crafty, this can be the perfect activity to not only pass the time, but help the world during this crisis.

Wear your masks

If you need to go outside to grab some groceries from the store, always take a mask to wear. Not only will it help keep you safe, but it will help keep others around you that you encounter safe as well. Safety is now our number one priority.

Be aware

Staying informed is crucial during this pandemic. Make it a point to read your trusted news source every morning. If you stay informed, you’ll be able to feel more secure knowing what’s actually going on in the world. You can be an informant to other family members to reassure them.

Share your talents

If you enjoy singing or playing an instrument, consider taking a video of you performing a song or two in your house. You can send it to local nursing homes and brighten their day since they aren’t allowed any visitors.

Reach out

It’s very simple, but very meaningful. Check up on your family members who don’t live close to you, your neighbors, old friends and new friends just to make sure everyone is doing okay. It might be nice to catch up considering there’s not much else to do during quarantine. Take the time to really get to know some new people with all of your new free time.