With Thanksgiving break rapidly approaching, this leaves more time for a favorite activity of many people: watching feel-good, comedic TV shows.

Most classic, modern comedies have Thanksgiving episodes to perfectly set the holiday mood of the break. Some are funny, some are heartfelt and wholesome, and others are drama-filled.

Here are the Thanksgiving episodes from some of these popular comedies.

“Glee” (Season four, episode eight)

This episode of “Glee” features a relatable moment for college students at the beginning: returning home for the holiday while singing Simon and Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound”-- because obviously that’s what we all do while sitting in the Walmart parking lot waiting for the bus to arrive.

In addition to this moment Penn State students may have experienced, the “Glee” Thanksgiving special also is home to one of the series’ most iconic mash-ups: “Let’s Have a Kiki/Turkey Lurkey Time,”

“Friends” (many episodes)

“Friends” has a Thanksgiving episode in nearly every season. The show is typically a crowd-pleaser, and a “Friends” Thanksgiving episode marathon after consuming mass amounts of food is always a great idea.

“New Girl” (many episodes)

After the end of “Friends,” “New Girl” picked up the annual Thanksgiving episode idea and even did it better. I find almost anything Schmidt, Nick and Winston do hilarious, and I cannot wait to have a “New Girl” Thanksgiving episode marathon with my own versions Schmidt and Winston -- I’m Nick, clearly.

“The Office” (Season seven, episode nine)

With the recent surge in the popularity of “The Office” among college students, this Thanksgiving special should be popular at most Friendsgiving gatherings among fellow Office-obsessed college pals.

“Parks and Recreation” (Season three, episode seven)

“Parks and Rec” is a classic, feel-good show that provides excellence in each typically hilarious situation the characters get into. Though the show doesn’t have an episode that takes place specifically on Thanksgiving, it instead follows the culminating event of previous turmoil: Leslie’s Harvest Festival. The Harvest Festival is full of fall spirit, and is definitely a great episode to watch before transitioning into the winter holiday season.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (Season nine, episode 10)

In this less traditional Thanksgiving episode, “The Gang Squashes Their Beefs,” Charlie, Mac, Dee, Dennis and Frank seek out people they have burned bridges with in the past an unsuccessful attempt to “squash their beefs” on Thanksgiving.