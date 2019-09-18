Classical music filled Schwab Auditorium as Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet performed for students, faculty, and members of the community while simultaneously celebrating and reflecting on immigration in the United States.

Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet presented “(im)migration: music of change” Wednesday in Schwab Auditorium. Imani Winds featured Branden Patrick George on the flute, Toyin Spellman-Diaz on the oboe, Mark Dover on the clarinet, Monica Ellis on the bassoon, and the group’s composer Jeff Scott on the French horn.

Catalyst Quartet consists of Karla Donehew-Perez and Jessie Montgomery on the violin, Paul Laraia on the viola, and Karlos Rodriguez on the cello.

The concert was the first in the Center for the Performing Arts’ 2019-2020 series, "The American Experience: Through an African American Lens." CPA will feature African American artists throughout the semester and each of their unique experiences living while black in the United States.

Both students and State College residents from surrounding communities attended the concert with a passion for classical music.

Jayson Monroe, a student and French horn player, said he enjoys attending concerts like these to continue learning about his art from others. He said taking advantage of seeing ensembles like these are essential.

“To quote my professor, Dennis Glocke, ‘It will never be closer, it will never be cheaper,” Monroe (senior-music education) said.

Gabi Falck and Gabby Cordero were required to come to the show for a class, but said they were interested to see how a story about immigration was incorporated into the music.

“When you think of an instrumental performance, you don’t immediately think of a story going with it. It almost gives you a visual with the music,” Cordero (junior-nursing) said.

Imani Winds opened the show with “Afro Blue” by Ramon “Mongo” Santamaria. The piece began with Scott alone on stage with his horn. The rest of the quintet eventually followed to finish the piece with organized chaos and vocals. Ellis involved the audience by instructing them to echo her singing.

In the ensemble’s twenty-third season, the group performed pieces with a more modern twist on classical music.

“We’ve recognized the need to play music with a meaning larger than itself,” Ellis said.

The quintet then played “Cane” by Jason Moran, which was a piece with four different movements about the composer’s ancestor’s experience in Africa, as a slave, and as a free woman. The fourth movement centered around Moran’s experiences in Louisiana, as the title comes from the Cane River in Louisiana.

Catalyst Quartet then performed “Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout” by Gabriela Lena Frank. The group noted the unconventional ways of playing their instruments that is highlighted throughout Frank’s song.

“It is an aspect of Latin American music that we don’t usually hear,” Rodriguez, the quartet’s cello player, said.

Thomas Russo, a resident of Altoona, frequents classical concerts.

“I’ve been coming here since 1957, so we’ve been seeing shows like this almost every year,” Russo said.

After intermission, the two ensembles then united and featured the world premiere of the composition “Sergeant McCauley.” The piece was written by a Catalyst composer and violinist, Jessie Montgomery.

Montgomery was inspired by the Great Migration of African Americans during the 1900s from her grandfather, Sergeant McCauley’s, perspective.

“We will soon be free, we will soon be free, the Lord will call us home,” Montgomery said, quoting a lyric from one of the songs in “Sergeant McCauley.”

The piece featured five movements, with four spiritual songs, and one song based on McCauley’s work on railroads and building the Panama Canal.

“What an honor it is to be on stage and to be in the audience when a new piece is born,” Spellman-Diaz, Imani’s Winds’s oboe player, said.

The concert was closed with “Concierto de Cámara” written by Roberto Sierra. This high-energy piece featured Latin and African rhythms.