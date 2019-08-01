The fall semester is just weeks away and one area of students’ lives might be currently on the back-burner of priorities: one's dorm or apartment.

Having a personalized and comfortable space can make or break a study and/or relaxation setting. It may seem impossible to do anything on a tight budget in State College, but a hefty rent doesn't have to mean sacrificing decor.

Whether it is your first apartment or just looking for some new ideas to liven the look of a dorm, here are some ideas for cheap decoration as well as some hacks.

Plants

Plants are an easy way to add color to a room, and almost everyone has a species they enjoy — succulents for the forgetful/busy, flowers for color lovers or herbs for the chefs. I started growing the parsley and basil for my apartment, which cost roughly $2 per plant. To spice up the look, — no pun intended — I decorated pots I purchased from Walmart with a white sharpie or paint marker, writing the names of the herbs in cursive. To achieve this, it helps to outline the writing in pencil, then in paint marker. Lastly, you will need to poke a hole in the bottom of the bucket with scissors to allow water to drain.

Lights

When walking by dorms or downtown at night, it is easy to spot the colorful, flashing disco-like lights from select rooms. For those looking for brighter nightlife, lights strips and strings are relatively cheap on Amazon and are perfect for those who don’t want to put a lot of effort into decoration. For example, Minger strip lights seem to have predominantly positive reviews on Amazon and cost just under 20 dollars. This set comes with a remote to change the colors of the lights as well.

Framed music albums

Dorm walls aren't the most attractive surrounding, which prompts the need for some wall decor. Music lovers can display their interests with framed albums and vinyl covers. Begin with affordable picture frames — 8-inch by 8-inch square frames are a good size — and print out your favorite albums. This can be done on regular printer paper or higher quality paper for better results. This project can also work with vinyl cases and bigger frames. Cheap picture frames can be found at a Dollar Tree, Walmart or thrift stores.

Penn State Pom-Poms

Surprisingly, all those pom-poms that are provided at football games can have a second home beyond than the trash post-game. Last year, my roommate and I attached our pom-poms with velcro adhesives to spruce up our walls. We killed two birds with one stone of filling blank wall space and adding Penn State spirit to the room.

Fake flower wall art

Similar to the plant suggestion above, fake flowers can also do the trick — and last longer. This project requires a few packs of fake flowers from a local craft store or dollar store, some string and a hot glue gun. Attach the flowers upside down to the string or transparent wire with the hot glue gun, creating a floating effect. The flowers can also be interchanged with other objects, such as pom-poms, origami flowers, paper stars and more.

Wooden crate hack

Wooden crates can accomplish more than a rustic look when used well. For example, if your apartment or dorm does not come with a bed frame or headboard, crates can be used to elevate the bed as well as additional storage. Wooden crates can also be aligned and nailed together to create a side table or shelving. Most hardware stores, such as Home Depot or Lowe's, will have wooden crates for purchase.

Don’t buy cable

With the uprise of streaming networks, monthly cable bills seem to be less and less necessary. Most students can get by with simply using a laptop or mobile device, but for those wanting a larger view, television screens from home can work. One can buy a Roku, Amazon Firestick or Google Home, which will fulfill all of your streaming needs.