German author and illustrator Nora Krug spoke to a packed house of Penn State students, faculty and community members on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Foster Auditorium, with a book sale and signing session taking place thereafter.

Krug was awarded the 2019 Lynd Ward prize for graphic novel of the year for her work “Belonging: A German Reckons with History and Home,” which tells the real story of Krug’s family dealing with the aftermath of the Nazi regime in Germany.

The Lynd Ward prize for graphic novel of the year is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Center for the Book and Penn State University Libraries. It is presented annually to best graphic novel, either fiction, or nonfiction in the case of 2019’s winner.

Ellysa Cahoy, assistant director for the Pennsylvania Center of the Book and an education and behavioral sciences librarian at Penn State, said the Lynd Ward prize embodies the highest degree of excellence for graphic novels.

“The Lynd Ward prize honors Mr. Ward’s influence on the development of the graphic novel,” Cahoy said. “We are honored to celebrate the ongoing legacy of his very enduring work.”

Penn State libraries has sponsored the award since 2011. Previous winners include Nick Sousanis, Jillian Tamaki and Chris Ware, among others.

Krug's work is equal parts graphic novel, family scrapbook and investigative narrative, uncovering family stories of members of her family involved in the second world war, such as her father’s brother, who was an SS teenage soldier killed in the war.

“The atrocities my country committed during World War II cast a long shadow all throughout my entire childhood, and my years as a teenager were accompanied by a tremendous sense of inherited guilt,” Krug said. “By the time I learned about the Holocaust in school, around the age of 12 or 13, all my grandparents had died, and I had missed the chance to ask them directly about their lives within the Nazi regime."

Krug has not lived in Germany for over 20 years, so finding her sense of ‘belonging’ was tough, especially since she said she felt Germany was not that place for her any longer.

“The sense of ‘belonging’ to Germany as a home, or the German term Heimat, to me is so deeply tied to my childhood, and in that way, I feel [it] is part of the past,” Krug said. “Which is sad in some ways, but it’s also natural in others.”

This contributed to Krug’s inspiration to research into her extensive and sometimes haunting family history and tell the story in a way that isn’t necessarily as raw as just simple written word: illustrations and photo.

“What interests me most about illustration as a medium is that it reflects our position in society, and throughout history have been used to cement our social hierarchies, religious systems, and moral codes,” Krug said.

“I think probably in all artist’s minds the visual and the literary are not so separate,” she said.

Lynd Ward — the namesake for the prize — specialized in wordless novels using wood engraving in the early 1900’s, and is credited with essentially inventing the concept of the graphic novel.

Penn State libraries have since digitized the entire collection of wood engravings and are available online.

Krug was gifted a complete set of wood carvings from Ward’s entire line of visual stories titled “Lynd Ward: Six Novels in Woodcuts” as part of winning the award.

Ward’s daughter Robin Ward Savage and grandson Mark Savage were in attendance for the evening’s presentation.

Mark Savage, 51, said that while Krug’s work is vastly different than that of his grandfather’s, he still enjoyed the book.

“It’s a different thing, but I enjoyed it tremendously,” Mark Savage said. “If people are interested in Ward’s work, they should check that out knowing it’s not what graphic novels became.”

Dozens of Penn State students attended the event, some finding Krug’s philosophy and reasoning behind her work fascinating.

Emma Furry (senior – public relations) said Krug did a great job explaining how and why she wrote the book.

“It was just really interesting to hear the background stories and who she had to interview, and the sense of belonging that she didn’t feel at the end,” Furry said.

“I really liked her point of view of illustrating and how it kind of meant that it was a more emotional way to talk about a difficult past," she said.