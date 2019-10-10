The story of Elder Price and Elder Cunningham’s antics in Uganda left Penn State in hysterics.

The national tour of “The Book of Mormon,” presented by the Center for the Performing Arts, completed its second show of the State College stop on the tour on Wednesday, Oct. 9 in Eisenhower Auditorium.

From the creators of “South Park,” “The Book of Mormon” features comedy and energy, and music for a fun-seeking audience.

“It’s following [the Elders’] journey of finding faith and helping the Ugandans there,” cast member Patrick Graver said.

Graver, who graduated from Penn State in 2013 with a BFA in Musical Theatre, is part of the Mormon ensemble. He plays Elder Michaels.

He said he is thrilled to be in the show, and feels like everything is coming full circle as he returns to State College part of a professional touring production.

“I lost my mind when I saw [State College] on the schedule,” Graver said. “I think it’s the most incredible thing to come back.”

Graver said he is thankful for all of his teachers at Penn State, and he said he would not be in “The Book of Mormon” currently without them.

Wallace, Nabulungi understudy and part of the Ugandan ensemble, graduated from Penn State in 2016. She also earned a BFA in Musical Theatre. She was part of the Australian production of “The Book of Mormon” for three years before joining the tour cast in June 2017.

Wallace said she feels “triumphant” to return to Penn State with such a successful production.

“I had no idea I’d be where I am right now,” Wallace said. “[I’m] touring with a Broadway musical that keeps people coming back and genuinely makes people laugh.”

Act one opened with “Hello!” where the young Mormons rang doorbells to try to convert people to their religion. Elder Price, played by Liam Tobin, physically towered over the rest of the Mormons, and quickly asserted himself as a stereotypical, rule-following, Mormon young man.

Elder Price is contrasted by Elder Cunningham, who is played by Jonathan Sangster. Elder Cunningham is significantly less polished than Elder Price. Also as a chronic liar, Cunningham frequently gets himself into trouble.

Once Elder Price and Elder Cunningham were paired together and sent to Uganda for their two year mission to convert people to Mormonism, the comedy heightened when the boys found themselves in a war-torn village in Uganda.

The Mormon ensemble’s robotic, enthusiastic singing and dancing was immediately contrasted with the Ugandan ensemble’s authentic energy and honesty about how they view God.

The elders then meet Nabulungi, who is played by Alyah Chanelle Scott. She is a naive, young girl, who immediately becomes excited at the prospect of Mormonism. She fantasizes about leaving her grueling life in Uganda for “Sal Tlay Ka Siti” in Utah.

Elder Price’s self-centered nature and Elder Cunningham’s tendency to make things up leads them into conflict. Elder Price, however, eventually has a moment of self-realization about his faith and decides to not abandon Elder Cunningham for his favorite city: Orlando, Florida.

“I believe that God has a plan for all of us. I believe that plan involves me getting my own plant,” Elder Price sang during his show-stopping act two number “I Believe.”

The show also features a Mormon tap dance number, a solo by Nabulungi, and an ensemble number portraying Elder Price’s Mormon nightmare.

A running gag throughout the show was Elder Cunningham being unable to remember Nabulungi’s name. A line was customized for the State College stop in the tour when he called her “Nittany lion.”

Audience member Rick Smith received free tickets for being a new employee at Penn State. Smith said he thoroughly enjoyed the show, and it was hilarious.

“Definitely the first musical I’ve wanted to see,” Smith said. “As soon as we got the free tickets, I thought, ‘Yeah, let’s go see ‘The Book of Mormon,’’

The show will run until Sunday, Oct. 13 in Eisenhower Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased through CPA's website.