Students come to Penn State from every corner of the globe, and the music they enjoy mirrors this diversity.

From classical to country, the soundtrack of University Park reflects its sizable population, which also spans continents, countries and cultures.

As a continuing series this semester, the Collegian will collect student’s song suggestions into playlists in order to connect others to new and exciting music they may not have heard before. Here’s the third edition:

Whether it's walking to class or relaxing at home, Anshul Sheckle will always go for the classics. Specifically, classic hip hop, and his favorite classic rapper Eminem.

Compared to the hazy, psychedelic trap of modern hip hop, early 2000s rap is just “the vibe” for Sheckle (freshman – computer science).

His favorite tracks from the earlier generation of hip hop include

Eminem - Mockingbird

As well as

Eminem – The Real Slim Shady

As a busy sophomore, David Sabulsky needs an equally energetic soundtrack to fit his schedule.

“Rap is for when I’m trying to get hype” Sabulsky (sophomore – education) said. For his pre-class energy boost, he often turns to upbeat modern hip hop such as

Polo G – Go Stupid

Dominic Fike – 3 Nights

And Toronto rap star Drake for a more laid-back time, enjoying

Drake – Take Care

Drake - Underground Kings

When he does take a breather from the breakneck pace of University Park, Sabulsky enjoys contemporary country music.

Even though country is almost the stylistic polar opposite to rap, it is just as familiar to Sabulsky because it’s “what me and my friends listen to at home.”

Luke Combs – Beer Never Broke My Heart

Even though he’s “not a huge musician” himself, Xavier Szigethy still likes to stay up-to-date with the latest trends in indie rock and hip hop through recommendations from his roommate.

Recently, he’s been into acclaimed dream/psych pop Ariel Pink, with his go-to song being

Ariel Pink - Another Weekend

Show Me the Body - Madonna Rocket

When Szigethy (junior – physics) is in the mood for something even more experimental, he turns to underground hip hop favorites 100 gecs.

100 gecs - money machine

100 gecs - 800 db cloud

As well as talented State College locals

Peace Corpse - YRLY

Before she came to University Park, Leslie Lermo enjoyed seeing her Dad regularly, and even though they can’t see each other as frequently during the semester, they stay close by connecting over a shared love of classic rock.

Lermo’s (sophomore – international politics) favorite songs for studying and missing home this semester include

Dire Straits - Money for Nothing

Dire Straits - Walk of Life

Eagles - Desperado

The Beatles – Come Together

In State College, winter can seemingly last indefinitely. Hannah Morris bides her time until spring by relaxing to the warm sounds of contemporary country.

Morris (junior – nutrition) likes the vibe of country, especially if it reminds her of “summer time, the beach [and] warm weather.”

To this end, Morris consumes a wide variety of country, preferring more modern selections, with her top picks being

Luke Combs – What You See is What You Get

Dan + Shay, 10.000 Hours

Thomas Rhett - Life Changes,

Students at Penn State spend more time studying than almost any other activity. This can lead students to developing their own precise blend of stress, sleep, and study time to achieve optimal test results.

To Katelyn Feaster, peak academic efficiency comes with one very specific condition: soundtracks. For Foster (freshman – food science) these offer an ideal blend of fun, yet still able-to-focus-through background noise for studying.

Her favorite soundtracks this year so far have been for the Stranger Things TV show, and the animated family friendly film Up.

When she eventually gets bored of these, she likes to “put on pop in my dorm,” which regularly features

Imagine Dragons - Counting Stars

One Republic – Apologize

After coming home from an exhausting day of class, Charlie Blenko puts on uplifting pop to unwind.

This system in particular is especially beneficial for Blenko (freshman – civil engineering) because he “can listen while I’m doing homework, it’s not screamo punk, it’s not making me angry or anything.”

Some of his chill pop favorites recently have been

Bleachers - Rollercoaster

Mumford & Sons - Woman

Ed Sheeren – Afire Love