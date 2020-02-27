Luke Cimbala has been a committed member of the State College music scene for years, but in the past year he has expanded the local music community even more through his created network, The Band Junkies.

The homepage of the The Band Junkies website describes the organization as a “local networking for a thriving musician community.” Cimbala tasks himself with connecting musicians with venues for shows, as well as photographers and graphic designers to help artists promote their brands.

Cimbala started the website just under a year ago and has increased his outreach immensely since. There are currently around 100 artists promoted on The Band Junkies website.

“I think all the work I’ve put in for the past year is all worth it now, because the infrastructure is there,” Cimbala said. “I've already worked with the bands, they trust me, they know if I say I’m going to do something I’ll do it [and that] I’m going to be as fair as I possibly can.”

For each band he represents with The Band Junkies, Cimbala will take photos and videos for them to use as promotional materials at every show. This provides artists with low budget, semi-professional content they may not have otherwise had for their websites and social media. He will also pay to boost artists’ social media posts and also pay designers to create and print flyers to advertise shows.

“Without someone really taking the time to do that with the passion for it like Luke does, people like me wouldn’t have the same opportunities to perform and do their thing,” William Ryan, one of The Band Junkies’s artists and a life-long friend of Cimbala’s, said.

The biggest project that has come from The Band Junkies is the weekly concert series hosted at Zeno’s Pub. Each Saturday, The Band Junkies presents two local artists who play their original music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cimbala is invested in this project solely for improving and expanding the local music scene, with little to no personal return for himself.

“In the end, the most rewarding thing for me is just being at the show and being able to enjoy the music, and then of course the business being happy and ultimately the band that says thanks,” Cimbala said.

He even joked about the little on-stage “shout out” performers will give to Cimbala and The Band Junkies when he helped them book the show.

Cimbala said he tries to work with bands who want to “invest in themselves.” If the band members are willing to pay a small price for Cimbala to create a professional video for them, they will go farther and see more success.

Before becoming the networking platform it is today, The Band Junkies was the name of a make-shift band Cimbala had with other local musicians. They used to meet whenever and wherever possible just to play music.

Ryan (senior-environmental resource management) was one of the original Band Junkies, and is an artist featured by network who has known Cimbala since they were sophomores in high school.

He said Cimbala has been “instrumental” in helping him further his music career, encouraging him to play his original music as much as possible.

“It’s given everyone a shot to perform, beyond just open mics,” Ryan said. “I don’t think I would get the chance to open for a band at a place like Zeno’s if it weren’t for The Band Junkies and everything he’s doing. He brings artists to shows and shows to artists.”

Another advancement Cimbala is excited about is the opening of the new Stage West music venue, located at 420 E. College Ave. This venue has gone through many owners and managers since it was the Crowbar in the late 1990s, most recently as Envy and REBar.

Cimbala said the new management at Stage West has brought state of the art sound and lighting systems to give local artists the opportunities to open for national touring acts.

The first big show of this nature will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 when rock band Trapt will perform at Stage West with The Band Junkies’s supported group Donny Burns and the 3rd Degree as the opening act.

Donny Burns is the lead singer of Donny Burns and the 3rd Degree, and has been good friends with Cimbala prior to the start of The Band Junkies.

Burns said his band was there to help Cimbala get off his feet when starting up last year and has now seen mutual benefits from their relationship. He said eventually, he hopes Cimbala is able to make some form of profit for his work, since he is mostly doing this for little to no money.

“Anything he would [make off] of a show, he’s reinvesting into growing the scene,” Burns said. “If everyone else is playing and getting paid, he should have some sort of deal in that, too.”

Burns also noted that throughout this past year, Cimbala has honed his knowledge of the types of acts best suited for the different venues in State College and will help both ends book shows based on that knowledge.

Jonnie Baker is another singer and photographer who has been working with Cimabala and The Band Junkies, noting the importance of a figure like Cimbala to the local music scene.

“It’s really easy to see how fair and level-headed of a promoter he is,” Baker said. “He is a vital piece of the puzzle in rekindling the original music scene in this area. It takes somebody who is willing to put in that time and effort to see it come to fruition.”