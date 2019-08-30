Get ready — it’s officially concert season. There are seven concerts with a wide variety of music genres that will take place this semester at the BJC.

The Jonas Brothers, Jason Aldean, Shinedown, The Chainsmokers with 5SOS, ILLENIUM, Twenty One Pilots and the Casting Crowns will perform as soon as next week through November, respectively.

The long line of fans who were not able to get into Champs Downtown will now have a chance to see the Jonas Brothers.

They are returning to State College, once again, after making a surprise appearance and performing at Champs Downtown last spring. They performed their most popular single at the time, “Sucker.” They continued to sing some of their hit songs from over a decade ago, as well as their brand-new single, “Cool”.

Their new album, “Happiness Begins”, was released in June, and shortly after, they announced their tour throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Along with the famous trio, the “Jo-Bros” will be joined by pop singers Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, according to the Bryce Jordan Center website. They are scheduled to perform at 7:30 on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Esika Savsani is going to see the Jonas Brothers with her friends, and it will be her first time attending a concert at the Bryce Jordan Center.

“I’ve loved the Jonas Brothers since I was young and I’m really excited to see them in concert,” Savsani (sophomore-premedical medical) said. “I still listen to their old songs, and when I first heard their new music and heard of their tour, I was super excited.”

Savsani said her ticket price was extremely reasonable with the student discount, and she is interested in also seeing Twenty One Pilots.

For all country music fans, Jason Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour is then next on the list to come to the Bryce Jordan Center at 7:30 on Saturday, Sept. 21. Accompanying him will be special guests Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver.

Max Essig has never been to a concert at the Bryce Jordan Center before, but because of his love for country music, he is considering seeing Jason Aldean.

“There have been concerts in the past I wanted to go to but just haven’t,” Essig (junior- biotechnology) said. “Getting tickets is kind of out of the way for me, but I like Jason Aldean and I would go see him.”

QWIK Rock will present the rock band Shinedown, which will return to the Bryce Jordan Center with their “ATTENTION ATTENTION” world tour at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 28. This comes just one week after Jason Aldean.

Shinedown has rocked the BJC once before in 2015 as they performed with Breaking Benjamin. Some of their hit songs include "Fly From the Inside," "45," "Save Me," and a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man."

The band will be accompanied by Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria.

Just one day after, The Chainsmokers with 5SOS and Lennon Stella are going to perform their World War Joy Tour at 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Alexis Palucki has tickets for the Jonas Brothers and The Chainsmokers, but she said she is more excited for The Chainsmokers.

“I really like the Chainsmokers and 5SOS, and I know more of their music and like more of their songs,” Palucki (sophomore-immunology and infectious diseases) said. “I wanted to go see the Jonas Brothers too because they just got reunited and they are having a comeback. I don’t want to miss out on it.”

Denver-based electronic dance music artist Nick Miller, or more famously known as ILLENIUM will perform at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3. ILLENIUM just recently released his third album, ASCEND, on August 16, marking the beginning of the ASCEND Tour.

ILLENIUM will be performing in 30 cities across the country, and State College just happens to be one of them.

Aryath Narayanamangalam said he has been listening to E.D.M for pretty much all of his life and will be attending ILLENIUM’s concert.

“I started to make some EDM music too, so seeing that guy come up as a rising artist and come all the way into PSU concerts, or concerts anywhere, I just really wanted to experience it for myself,” Narayanamangalam (freshman-biomedical engineering) said. “Hopefully there are other EDM concerts coming soon.”

Due to popular demand, Twenty One Pilots added more concert dates for their “Banditø Tour”, and the BJC just happened to be included in this addition.

The musical duo will perform at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18 with Misterwives as their special guests.

The last concert at the Bryce Jordan Center this semester is the Casting Crowns, a contemporary Christian rock band, with Hillsong Worship and Elevation Worship. They will perform at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20.