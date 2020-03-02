Youtuber and online personality David Dobrik is coming to Penn State for a free moderated Q&A on at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21 in HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall, hosted by the Penn State Student Programming Association (SPA) Special Events Committee.

Gaining his notability from the Vine app, David Dobrik has since become one of the most popular YouTube personalities, according to a SPA press release. Dobrik has gained over 16 million subscribers on YouTube and 11.6 million followers on Instagram.

His YouTube content consists of two weekly “vlogs” around four minutes long, featuring his “Vlog Squad” friends. Dobrik also brings different celebrities to his vlogs such as Kendall Jenner, Howie Mandal and his good friend Josh Peck.

Ticket sales will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4. The line will lead from the Noontime Lounge to the Galbraith Lounge where SPA will have a table set up to swipe Student IDs.

Tickets will be given out one per student ID. SPA will distribute half of the tickets until they run out on Tuesday, and the other half of the tickets on Wednesday to accommodate varying class schedules.