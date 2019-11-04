Fall has taken over the colors of Penn State’s campus, causing red, orange and yellow shades to become the focal point. With the seasonal style taking shape, students are taking notice around campus.

There are certain students who see this fall foliage as a way to practice one hobby they love most -- photography.

Student photographer Jordan Pietrafitta has been using the fall season to help her improve her photography skills. Like many students, autumn has become Pietrafitta’s favorite season because of the colors it reveals.

“I think that the different shades of yellow, reds, and oranges look beautiful together, so no matter what the shot looks like, the leaves are always striking and vibrant.” Pietrafitta (senior- advertising and english) said.

The recent rain has helped sped up the process of foliage that is taking shape in the region and, despite a windstorm a couple weeks ago, the leaves mostly continued to stay on trees.

Though due to the fast-changing weather, each day brings a different view of the foliage. But no matter the day, the technique to capture the colors remains mostly the same for many photographers like Pietrafitta around the region.

“I love to use my portrait lenses when I take photos of leaves because they capture more detail than a wide-angle lens.” Pietrafitta said. “I can also zoom in and get some awesome close-up shots...where the veins of the leaves and the bright colors are visible.”

According to USA Today, full foliage for central Pennsylvania, including here in State College, peaked in late October, but the leaves won’t be completely gone until late November.

According to Pietrafitta, some of the best views for capturing the foliage include the pathways toward the HUB, Old Main and The Arboretum. However, those spots aren’t the only place you can get the full grasp of the season.

“You can get great shots pretty much anywhere on campus where nature is super prevalent.” Pietrafitta said.

With many places to go around campus to see the leaves, Pietrafitta captures 20 to 50 photos of just different angles and trees. That doesn’t come close to the over 300 portraits Pietrafitta takes to make sure she gets the photo she is looking for.

She makes sure she gets the best photos to put out for her photography business, Jordan Alicia Photos.

With the seasons quickly changing, Pietrafitta knows she is limited on the time she has to get the perfect shot for the season.

“Normally, I have from sometime in September until the middle of November.” Pietrafitta said.

As photographers capture the essence of fall, many Penn State students and State College residents have taken notice of the splash of color on their daily commutes to campus, like Grant Commerer.

“[It’s] fiery red -- great mix of colors.” Commerer (junior- journalism) said. “The colors are the best around Willard I think.”

Robert Carolyn, a State College resident, said he takes daily walks, and likes the added color fall brings.

“I always walk slower to take it in. I wish others would do the same.” Carolyn said.