Penn State will soon be represented on one of the world’s biggest stages, but this time not through the football or wrestling teams.

The Penn State Symphonic Wind Ensemble — or SWE — will perform its annual President’s Concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Feb. 18, 2020.

SWE is one of the school’s top performing ensembles made up of about 50 members including undergraduate and graduate students. It is one of many performing ensembles at Penn State.

The President’s Concert is a yearly event that has been put on by the School of Music for about 10 years, with the money being provided by the Penn State president.

Two or three of the major ensembles at Penn State perform at one of the more notable concert venues on the East Coast each year. Past President’s Concerts have taken place in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

This year, SWE will perform its President’s Concert at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York, one of the most well-known concert venues in the world.

University President Eric Barron will be in attendance for the concert.

Dennis Glocke, director of concert bands at Penn State and conductor for SWE, said the opportunity to represent the university by performing at such a prestigious location is “imperative.”

“We’re really excited, it’s one of the world’s greatest concert venues,” Glocke said. “The university has so many more great things that people need to know about, including the arts. This is one of the more visible things that we can do. I think it’s incredibly important, because we’re a university, not just a football team.”

Brian Manzano is a first-year horn player in the ensemble, and said the opportunity to perform in Carnegie Hall is a huge honor.

“I just feel like it’s going to be such an amazing experience to play in one of the most beautiful halls in the entire world,” Manzano (freshman-horn performance and biology) said.

As a freshman, Manzano said going to Carnegie Hall is like something out of a dream.

“It makes me feel so lucky to be able to go there, because I always dreamed of going there, and now I’m just given this opportunity without even realizing it was going to happen,” he said. “I’m just so blessed and lucky to be here in this department.”

Glocke, 65, is retiring at the end of the 2019-20 academic year after 24 years at Penn State, so to have his last major concert be in Carnegie Hall is “icing on the cake” for him.

Glocke’s wife Jayne also teaches choir in the School of Music, and his kids are all Penn State graduates.

“It’s been a great blessing to have lived here and taught here, it’s been really a great thing for us in many ways,” Glocke said.

The selection of pieces for the President’s Concert consists some of Glocke’s all-time favorites, being made up of his “greatest hits.”

“Since it’s my last year, I get to be a little selfish,” Glocke said.

Manzano said that giving Glocke one last big concert will be a great way to honor and thank him for his decades of service to the university.

“He’s given so much to the music department for 24 years, it’s going to really honor all the things he’s done over the years,” Manzano said.

Those interested can register online through the Penn State Alumni Association for the concert and pre-concert reception at https://web.cvent.com/event/219cfefd-9122-4f30-9b42-6f157be4fb4f/summary.