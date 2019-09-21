With fall just around the corner, the Student Programming Association and Movin’ On found a way to end a “Hot Girl Summer,” and that is with a Ty Dolla $ign concert.

Ty Dolla $ign performed with special guest DJ Shevy on Saturday Sept. 21 on the HUB Lawn. From Los Angeles, he is a singer, rapper, songwriter and producer. His career took off in 2010 when he was featured in YG’s “Toot it and Boot it.” Since then, he has collaborated with different artists like Nicki Minaj and Post Malone.

Some hit songs he is featured in include “Hot Girl Summer,” “Hottest in the City” and “Work From Home.”

Crowds of students gathered on the lawn, eagerly waiting for the performance to begin. Cheers of excitement filled the lawn as Ty Dolla $ign entered the stage in a black hoodie and sunglasses.

One of the students excited for the concert was Kerry Whittle. Along with her friend Alexa Chapas, Whittle (freshman- communication science disorders) is a fan of Ty Dolla $ign.

“We love him; [the concert] brings Penn State together,” Whittle said. “The fact that it’s free on the HUB lawn makes [coming to the concert] so easy.”

Chapas (freshman- marketing) said she listens to his music often, and he is very energetic. They both sat on the hill in the back of the lawn, saying the concert was loud, but entertaining.

Different dance hits played before Ty Dolla $ign’s, and heavy vibration could be felt all over the lawn.

He performed his songs and energized the crowd. At one point he told the crowd to put their hands up and wave them in the air.

He performed songs like “Wavy,” “Saved” and “You and Your Friends,” in which he told everyone to call out their best friend.

The concert was organized by SPA and Movin’ on, two student organizations that bring a variety of performers to Penn State. Grace Puy, concerts chair for SPA, played a major role in bringing Ty Dolla $ign to Penn State.

“SPA’s mission is to program a diverse array of events that are free to students,” Puy (sophomore - public relations and recreation, park and tourism management) said. “I think the [SPA] concerts committee is really awesome because it offers an opportunity that most students wouldn’t be able to get, especially for free.”

Puy said she was surprised that she and SPA were able to bring Ty Dolla $ign to Penn State, considering he is a nationally-known artist. She thinks that this concert comes with good timing since he just released “Hot Girl Summer” with Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

“I’ve grown up on so many songs he was featured in, and I just think it’s super cool that we were able to bring him,” Puy said.

She said this is the first time SPA and Movin’ on are doing a complete collaboration for an event. She worked closely with Michelle Mischler, executive director of Movin’ On, to bring this performance to Penn State.

“The show is a great option for students because it is a free concert and a great way to celebrate the beginning of the semester,” Mischler (senior- recreation, park and tourism management) said.

One aspect of the show aside from Ty Dolla $ign’s performance was student DJ Shevy. He is a 22-year-old DJ and producer from eastern Pennsylvania. He has performed at hundreds of events, generating an audience of thousands for each event.

He performs regularly at bars downtown and has garnered a significant Soundcloud following, according to Puy.

“In the past, we have given a platform to different student performers, and we still wanted to be able to do that this year with one student,” Puy said. “We wanted to make sure that since we were picking one, it was someone who was super polished. We believe Shevy is an awesome performer that more students should know about.”

With his name in luminous letters on his DJ table and laptop, Shevy entered the stage, exciting all the students.

“Who’s ready for Ty Dolla $ign?” he said, and everyone cheered.

Students danced to the songs he played, and many knew the words. Shevy also danced to the songs, along with a member of his team who came on stage and interacted with the audience.

He played different, upbeat songs. Some of the students may have recognized them as songs played at football games.

“Let’s show ‘em how we do it at Penn State,” Shevy said to the crowd.

Some other songs included “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo; “Buy U a Drank” by T-Pain and Yung Joc; “Empire State of Mind” by Alicia Keys and Jay-Z; “Only” by Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown; and many more.

“He was really good,” Chapas said. “We’ve never heard of him before, but we liked him.”

Both Puy and Mischler think the concert was a good way for students to gather and celebrate during the weekend.

“Nothing is better than seeing people have a great time at a concert for a talented act,” Mischler said.

Puy said since this is the first weekend without a football game, the concert gave students something exciting to look forward to.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for something fun outside of the classroom,” Puy said. “It’s a fun way to hang out with friends and listen to great music.”