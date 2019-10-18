Twenty One Pilots gave Penn State an alternative spin to this fall’s Bryce ordan Center concert lineup.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun performed edgy hits on Friday for the State College stop of their "Bandito" tour. Though Joseph attended Ohio State, State College still welcomed the band with enthusiasm.

The band has been a staple among indie teens since its formation in 2009. Even after two original members, Nick Thomas and Chris Salih, left in 2011, Twenty One Pilots has exploded in popularity with songs like “Stressed Out” and “Ride.”

The New York City based indie-pop band MisterWives joined Twenty One Pilots on the tour.

The crowd on the floor was adorned in yellow duct tape, beanies, bandanas and Twenty One Pilots merchandise. The strong sea of yellow originated from the band’s most recent album’s neon yellow cover and as a symbol of protecting things that are important to them.

The band attracted a diverse crowd which included students, adults, and young kids who also sported the popular merchandise.

Tara Gerber came from Canton, Ohio to see Twenty One Pilots for the second time. Gerber said, before the show, she was expecting complete “awesomeness” from the band.

MisterWives opened for Twenty One Pilots with a bright rainbow background to match their colorful sound.

“We are truly their absolute biggest fans,” Mandy Lee, MisterWives’ lead singer said.

Lee jumped, kicked, and danced across the stage. Her energy seemed contagious to students as the swarm of dedicated Twenty One Pilots fans danced along.

“Playing shows is always the greatest but there is something very special in this room,” Lee said.

MisterWives’ indie-pop set was diverse, where a cover of Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” was part of the performance.

“University Park, sadly this is our last song of the evening,” Lee said. “Before we get down there with you and dance to Twenty One Pilots.”

Gina Szymczyk and Anthony Badalamente are not from State College, yet they still came from Olyphant, Pennsylvania and Scranton to see Twenty One Pilots. This was Szymczyk’s second time seeing them and Badalamente’s third.

“It will be another memorable experience,” Szymczyk said.

Badalamente expected his “cheeks to be hurting” by the end of the concert from smiling, singing and laughing.

The Twenty One Pilots fans seemed to create an instant family atmosphere as they tossed yellow balloons across the floor, started the wave and even sang happy birthday to a fellow audience member.

While the crew was removing pieces from MisterWives’ performance, a black curtain suddenly fell across the stage, a neon yellow light went up, and eager fans rushed towards the front of the stage.

Twenty One Pilots took the stage with an electric entrance which included drummer Josh Dun setting a car set piece on fire.

Leader singer Tyler Joseph remained in a ski mask and with Dun in a beanie with a bandana covering his face as they jumped from sections in songs.

A video of dedicated fans camped outside of the BJC played on the screens between songs. Some people displayed their Twenty One Pilots tattoos and drawings.

“I’m so excited to be here to play music for you guys,” Joseph said. “You guys have changed the way I feel about getting about on this stage."

Joseph gave a rundown of how he wrote “House of Gold” on the ukulele about his mother. He said he chose the instrument because of how “uncool” it was.

The crowd sang back the lyrics to “House of Gold” and many other songs when Joseph stopped singing to test the fans.

“We’re going to give you everything we have tonight. We’re just going to throw it out,” Joseph said.

The enthusiastic group on the floor created a visual effect during “Heathens” when Joseph had the fans move their hands in the air in unison.

The crowd even listened he instructed them to move to the sides and to remain silent as he started to move to the b-stage.

Joseph led a more relaxed song, “Smithereens,” on the b-stage where he told the fans in seats to sit.

“Alright my friends, if you would be so kind, back on your feet,” Joseph said as fans listened.

Later, Joseph did his own version of crowd surfing where fans on the floor held his feet and he stood straight up. Dun eventually followed as fans held up a drum set which he stood and played “Seven Nation Army,”

Twenty One Pilots closed the show with “Car Radio” from their early album “Vessel” before returning to the enthusiastic crowd for an encore.

“Hey, good luck tomorrow against Michigan, ok?” Joseph said.