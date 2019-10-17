The Jonas Brothers hold a special place in the hearts of many Penn State students.

The Jonas Brothers were formed in 2005 and gained a lot of popularity from appearing on Disney Channel. They were featured in the popular Disney Channel film “Camp Rock” and its sequel “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” alongside fellow former Disney star Demi Lovato.

The band also appeared multiple times alongside former Disney star Miley Cyrus.

In 2019, the Jonas Brothers have made multiple visits to Penn State. This gave students a nostalgic feeling since the brothers were popular during their childhood.

Around the time of the Jonas Brothers, Disney reined many other child stars, some which Penn Staters would like to see visit.

“I would love to see Selena Gomez come to Penn State,” Amaya Rodriguez (sophomore-health policy administration). “She could sing her old Disney songs and her newer songs, which could be nostalgic and exciting.”

Selena Gomez was catapulted to stardom after having a recurring role as Hannah Montana’s musical rival, Mikayla. Gomez gained even more fame when she starred in the popular Disney show “Wizards of Waverly Place” as Alex Russo.

The show ran from 2007-12. Her role on the show opened the door for many other opportunities as well as her successful career as a pop singer in her adult life.

Before Miley Cyrus became a controversial pop star, she was also a star on Disney Channel’s hit TV show “Hannah Montana,” which lasted from 2006 to 2011. During the show's run, Cyrus was criticized multiple times for her provocative personal life and squeaky clean Disney image.

“It would be cool to see Miley Cyrus do a concert at our school. Most people know her from her Disney show and she’s been through a lot throughout her career, so it could be an inspirational performance,” Marissa Haughton (freshman -chemical engineering) said.

Since her days on Disney Channel, Cyrus has had a very successful music career as a pop artist in her adult life, collaborating with artists like fellow child star Ariana Grande and singer songwriter Lana Del Rey.

Disney had plenty of very popular TV stars, but other than the Jonas Brothers, the Cheetah Girls also found massive success on Disney Channel. The group featured Adrienne Bailon, Raven Symone, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan.

“The Cheetah girls were my favorite group as a child. I actually got a chance to go see them in concert was I was five, so it’d be so awesome to see them again,” Elinor Farber (junior-history) said.

The Cheetah Girls had three successful Disney movies, went on three tours and had multiple albums.

While some Penn State students would like to see former Disney stars make an appearance here, but Addison Rossi (sophomore-biomedical engineering) would like to a Nickelodeon group make an appearance.

“Having Big Time Rush come here would be super cool. They had good music and most of them still sing or act today,” Rossi said.

Big Time Rush was a pop music boy band that had a popular TV show on Nickelodeon titled “Big Time Rush” which ran from 2009-13. The band featured Kendall Schmit, James Maslow, Logan Henederson and Carlos Pena Jr.

It would be exciting for many students if these nostalgic stars came to Penn State. Perhaps they will, or maybe the Jonas Brothers will come back in the near future.

Only time will tell.