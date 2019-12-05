As the 2010s comes to a close, it is a time for many to reflect on their lives throughout the past 10 years.

A lot has happened in the past decade, and many things have changed with new technological advances and many life changes such as going off to college.

With changes like this, some students imagine what it would be like to go back in time and give advice to themselves from 10 years go.

Justin Lange would tell himself to stay organized.

“It’s something I wasn’t able to accomplish until recently and it would’ve been a big help to get organized years ago,” Lange (senior- broadcast journalism) said.

A survey conducted by Greenfield Online shows that 54 percent of college students feel like they would receive better grades if they were more organized. Organization proves to be a big part of being successful in college, according to some students.

According to Takeyoursuccess.com, getting organized in college is something that should be practiced all the time. It will make your days more peaceful and improve your happiness.

Happiness sometimes means pleasing yourself and no one else, which Caitlin Kalnins finds important.

“Some really helpful advice I would give myself ten years ago is to remember that you can’t please everyone and that sometimes you have to do things for yourself,” Caitlin Kalnins (junior-kinesiology) said.

At young ages, some adolescents feel pressured to fit in and want to feel desired by their peers.

According to a study done by Study.com, 90 percent of teens reported having experienced peer pressure, while 28 percent reported that their social status was boosted after they gave in to peer pressure.

However, when many people grow up they begin to realize that giving into peer pressure to achieve things like popularity and social acceptance aren’t important in the long run.

In fact, Rachel Mills thinks it’s more important step out of your comfort zone.

“I would’ve told myself to put myself in more uncomfortable situations,” Mills (junior-biology) said. “Those situations tend to be the best moments that help you grow and make friends, which will make you happier.”

Some students feel stepping out of one’s comfort zone is risky and nerve wracking. It arises “what if” questions that can deter someone from trying new things.

With many ups and downs and changes in life it can become easy to not hang out with friends and not stay true to yourself, especially in college. However, it is important to take breaks in between assignments or classes to improve your mental health and destress, according to Thoughtco.

Regardless, Salwa Aladhamy would give the advice to priortize happiness.

“10 years ago, I would tell myself to do what makes me happy, hang out with your friends a lot and stay true to yourself and your beliefs,” Salwa Aladhamy (junior-biobehavioral health) said.