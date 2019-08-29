On sites like Twitter, whether the topic is politics, religion or chicken, there are debates at times between social media users.

When the fast-food chain Popeyes released its new crispy chicken sandwich on August 12, a social media debate erupted.

The crispy chicken sandwich is fast-food chain Chick-fil-A's staple, and although Popeyes is also known for their chicken-filled menu, this is their first time releasing a chicken sandwich. Chick-fil-A's famous motto, “We Didn’t Invent Chicken, Just the Chicken Sandwich,” was threatened, and social media users quickly went online to choose their favorite chicken sandwich and side with either Popeyes or Chick-fil-A.

This debate was discussed through many social media platforms and has been a trending topic. Vaishnavi Nara said she found out about the chicken war through Twitter.

“I first heard about it on Twitter,” Nara (sophomore-premedical-medical) said. “I think it was trending or it was suggested on the ‘For You’ characterized page.”

Twitter has been the number one social media site where the beef — or, chicken — has been hashing out. In fact, Popeyes has been bringing the heat on Twitter and participating in their own debates.

On August 19, Chick-fil-A tweeted, “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the love for the original”, and just two hours later, Popeyes quoted the tweet and replied, “…y’all good?”

Fast food restaurant Wendy’s even contributed to the debate by tweeting a picture of their own chicken sandwich with the caption, “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich,” hinting that theirs is the best.

Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty. https://t.co/89eqI5vk2z — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 20, 2019

This tweet, however, was quickly contradicted by Popeyes with another quoted tweet that said, “Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty.” Wendy’s then responded, “lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes.”

lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes https://t.co/aX3XnRunNW — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 20, 2019

“One day our children will ask us, where were you during the chicken sandwich wars of ’19,” Twitter user @The_A_Prentice said.

One day our children will ask us, where were you during the chicken sandwich wars of ‘19. https://t.co/U62Vr3030X — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) August 20, 2019

Student and Chick-fil-A lover Ryan Marshall said he saw this debate all over Instagram.

“I have never been to Popeyes, but I’m open to Louisiana fried chicken,” Marshall (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “But no matter what, it will never be Chick-fil-A.”

Although this debate’s main topic is chicken, politics began to play a bigger role. The question was not just, “Who has the best chicken sandwich?” anymore, but rather “Which restaurant is the better institution?”

Although Chick-fil-A has reassured their customers that they have “no political or social agenda,” most associate the restaurant with their opposition to LGTBQ rights and chief executive officer Dan Cathy’s disparaging remarks about same-sex marriage during an interview with a Christian publication in 2012 .

Because of this, many are advocating for Popeyes.

Chloe Bevilacqua is a vegetarian, but she would occasionally go to Chick-fil-A for a milkshake. Now, she no longer does that.

“I am anti-going to Chick-fil-A because of them being a religious institution and they have had gay people kicked out of the restaurants, so I don’t really want to support them,” Bevilacqua (freshman-political science) said. “I also feel that if you can’t be an inclusive business, where a business’s job is to literally just profit off of your money, and yet you can’t accept someone, just shows a deeper hatred.”

Bevilacqua said if she ever ate meat, she would not choose Chick-fil-A. Nara also agrees with Bevilacqua’s reasoning.

“Now that I know that [accusations of Chick-fil-A opposing LGTBQ rights], it does bother me,” Nara said. “So, I would choose Popeyes.”

Jake Iwinski heard about the chicken war on Reddit first.

“I have only tried Popeyes a few times, and whenever I have, it has not been bad, but I wouldn’t say exceptional,” Iwiniski (junior-communication arts and sciences) said. “I feel like Chick-fil-A has really transitioned great into the 21st century of fast food, and their product is phenomenal.”

“I will never go out of my way for Popeyes, and the only time I will ever stop in is if I just so happen to need food that very minute, and that’s the only thing that’s available,” Iwinski said. “Chick-fil-A, rather, I will detour myself at least 10-15 minutes for it if it's available. I have only had Popeyes twice, and there’s a reason why I never have gone back for more times.”

When Iwinski was asked who should win the chicken war, he was very clear: “Chick-fil-A is the winner. No questions.”

Martha Christino has had both Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, but she said Chick-fil-A is better.

“I’m not willing to try Popeyes new sandwich because I had a negative experience there once,” Christino said. “I think Chick-fil-A has better service and quality-service.”

The chicken war has been a popular topic on social media application Snapchat, too, as Eric Jaworski saw many of his friends uploading Snapchat stories of Popeyes being temporarily out of their new chicken sandwich due to popular demand.

“I would try Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich based on how much I am hearing how good it is,” Jaworski (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. “I would say Chick-fil-A will win the debate because their entire base is around the chicken sandwich.”