George Trudeau, the director of Penn State's Center for the Performing Arts, will retire on July 31, 2020, announced by the university on Friday.

Working his position since 2004, Trudeau supported growth in CPA's national reputation and philanthropic support. During his position, CPA has brought in a range of artists from touring Broadway productions to classical stars Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax.

Trudeau also advocated for the series of upgrades to the Eisenhower Auditorium, seen in the project that upgraded the building in 2006.

Penn State is currently searching for Trudeau's replacement, expected to be appointed by Aug. 1, 2020.