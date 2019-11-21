Christmas is a little over a month away, which means it is the time of the year again to hear Christmas music just about everywhere.

Christmas music consists of feel good songs – including “Jingle Bells” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.

These songs have been performed by hundreds of different artists, and it’s admittedly starting to get old. When Christmas time rolls around, multiple different musical artists rush to the studio create their rendition of songs that don't need to be redone.

A great example of a song that has been pointlessly over sung is “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” This iconic Christmas staple was first recorded by legendary vocalist Mariah Carey in 1993.

This song originally recorded by Carey, is currently the bestselling modern Christmas song. Carey’s original recording of this song is so iconic, that it can’t be topped nor does it need to be sung by anyone else.

Despite the iconic nature of this Christmas track, hundreds of artists feel the need to rerecord this song every holiday season. Artists/groups like pop group Fifth Harmony (2014) and R&B/hip-hop artist CeeLo Green felt the need or pressure to rerecord these tracks, yet these renditions failed to live up to even half of the greatness of the original.

Another song totally overdone is “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”. This track was originally performed in 1944 by legendary actress, singer and dancer Judy Garland. Since the hundreds of artists like R&B/pop singer Christina Aguilera and R&B/pop singer Sam Smith.

While it’s interesting to hear new renditions of traditional Christmas songs, these songs have been completely overdone. There is no longer a need to release new renditions of these songs on Christmas albums.

It is important to note that there is nothing wrong with an artist singing one of these overdone songs during a concert or in videos on their social media platforms. Christmas is a very musically inspiring and cheerful holiday, so Christmas albums are inevitable and it is ridiculous to suggest that artists stop recording them.

However, we are all, whether someone celebrates Christmas or not, familiar with the super popular Christmas staple songs. What about ushering in something new? It’s 2019; it’s time to create some new classics.

For all artists creating Christmas albums, they should record an album that features a majority of original songs or some less popular pre-existing Christmas songs. Multiple artists have done this in recent years like pop star Ariana Grande with her 2015 Christmas album “Christmas and Chill” and R&B singer John Legend with his 2018 album “A Legendary Christmas.”

It’s very possible to give both new and old, unfamiliar Christmas songs some love, so try it this holiday season.