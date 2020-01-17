The past decade of music has seen numerous changes in streaming platforms, new artists coming to the spotlight and waiting for Rihanna’s next album. Penn State students share how they think the music industry will look in 10 years.

Throughout 2019, new artists dominated the Billboard charts and captivated audiences across the world. Looking forward to the next 10 years, many students said Billie Eilish is just beginning her reign in music.

Sharon Rich said Eilish’s age, only turning 18 in Dec. 2019, gives her potential to continue growing in the industry.

“It’s not just about the music, though,” Rich (junior - psychology) said. “Eilish has established a brand for herself, which makes her interesting for listeners across the country.”

Besides just her music, Rich said Eilish’s unique look also entertains fans. Describing Eilish’s style as “creepy vibes,” Eilish often wears dark colors, baggy clothes and frequently changes her hair color.

However, others said Eilish’s popularity will die down going forward into the new decade. Victoria Paul said Eilish is overhyped and lacks growth as an artist.

“[Eilish] has a unique sound, and her music is unique, but every song sounds the same,” Paul (freshman - geoscience) said. “You have to do something different.”

Many students agreed that Taylor Swift was one of the most dominating forces in the music industry throughout the 2010s. Paul contributed Swift’s success to her ability to change her style frequently. The singer-songwriter started her career in country music, but is mostly known today for her pop hits.

Lil Nas X is another young artist on the horizon of the new decade. However, many students believe the Georgia rapper has already experienced his moment in the spotlight.

Rich and Paul agree that “Old Town Road” may have been his biggest shot at success. While he has released other songs on his first EP, like “Panini,” none have reached such immense popularity as his first single.

The two said Lil Nas X will continue to release music throughout the decade, though most likely won’t be seeing a bigger fan base.

With eight Grammy nominations under her belt, Lizzo is another budding artist who may top the Billboard charts continuing into the 2020s.

Similar to Eilish, students said Lizzo’s popularity is partially credited to a brand she has established. Paul described Lizzo as a “big personality,” a large reason why some love her and some hate her. Nonetheless, she said this “polarizing” effect will keep her relevant.

Brianna Kling said musicians will most likely become more independent moving into the next ten years. Kling (freshman - information science and technology) explained that the only necessary equipment to create a popular song is a laptop and a social media account. Potentially, artists might not care about being signed to a record label.

While social media has been widely popular throughout the 2010s, many students believe its impact will only grow stronger in the next decade.

Kerriana Moore said artists “capitalize off of [social media]” to further their careers. Many powerful musicians like Drake and Ariana Grande have some of the largest followings online, but students agree that social media benefits new artists as well.

“The time [for social media] is now,” Moore (senior - political science) said.

“Old Town Road” was one of the biggest songs of 2019, which Lil Nas X created practically from his couch. By sharing the song on TikTok and Twitter, the rapper was able to make the song the longest running number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

YouTube and Vine were popular platforms for up and coming artists to receive recognition in the 2010s. Shawn Mendes began his career on Vine before he was signed to a record label. Rich said TikTok and SoundCloud are only going to increase popularity, because of the platforms easy access.

Moving into the next decade, Moore expects many new artists to dominate the charts. She said many artists can only remain popular around 10 to 15 years before fizzling out. If that’s the case, artists like Katy Perry and Adele may become irrelevant as the 2020s progress.

On whether or not Eilish is primed to be the biggest name of the next decade, Moore said the singer will last for “at least the next five years.”