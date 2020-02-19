The Kronos Quartet brought an array of Muslim inspired music to Eisenhower Auditorium Tuesday night for the “Music for Change: The Banned Countries” showcase.

The quartet welcomed guest vocalist Mahsa Vahdat, an Iranian singer and poet who joined the performance to honor their recent collaboration album, “Placeless.”

Vahdat is well known throughout the world for advocating for freedom of expression and sharing her Iranian poetry.

The members of the quartet included violinist David Harrington, violinist John Sherba, violist Hank Dutt and guest cellist Paul Wiancko. Wiancko took the place of Kronos Quartet cellist Sunny Yang while she is on maternity leave.

The name of the performance was inspired by the protesting of the executive order that placed travel restrictions from mostly Muslim countries to America. All of the songs performed were arranged or composed by artists from Muslim countries.

Amy Vashaw, director of audience and program development at the Center for the Performing Arts, said she was excited for this event to highlight the “cultural richness” of these parts of the world.

“It’s kind of a way to amplify the message of this is what we’re missing when we do things like ban whole countries,” she said.

Farshid Rahmani (doctorate - civil engineering) noted that the music Vahdat performs is traditional Iranian music, and that she is very famous in the country. He added that many Iranian people in State College also speak Persian, the other language Vahdat performs in.

The live instrumentals were paired with dramatic lighting effects and sound collages to enhance the story behind the music. The quartet performed independently for the first hour and was joined by Vahdat for the last 30 minutes.

Katelyn Kirchner came because of her friend Sofia Mauro’s high recommendations of the Kronos Quartet, and she said she was pleasantly surprised by the performance.

“I’ve never been to a quartet and I expected just the instruments, yet there were vocals and it was just so unique,” Kircher (senior - material science engineering) said. “It was so much more engaging than I would have expected.”

Vashaw added that she hopes Penn State students in attendance gained an expanded view of the world and empathize with those who come from these cultures.

“The people from these countries who our government has seen fit to ban are just the same,” she said. “They all have the same heart and soul as we do and it’s important to hear their music as an extension of their culture.”