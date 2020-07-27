For most people, July 23 is just another day — but for One Direction fans, it’s the beginning of the popular band's long and widespread journey.

The day was a little more special this year for Directioners, as it commemorated the band’s 10-year anniversary. The day also offered fans the opportunity to look back on the music group's history, which many say shaped their adolescence.

Hope Burley spent the day monitoring social media for potential updates on new content that may be coming from the band. Since the four remaining members announced a short hiatus in 2015, fans have been patiently awaiting their return, whether it be through new music or a tour.

However, there were no big announcements from the band. Former members — apart from Zayn Malik — reflected on One Direction’s meaning to them on their personal social media accounts. A website was even launched celebrating the anniversary, titled 10yearsof1d.com.

Burley (junior-telecommunications) said she had hoped for something bigger to happen, but acknowledged she shouldn't "ask for too much.” Burley added that although she was uncertain as to how the now-solo artists would address the band’s success, she appreciated their social media posts.

“I’m glad that they kind of addressed how big they were,” Burley said. “It’s important you still remember that.”

For Burley, One Direction was the most defining aspect of her early teenage years. Following the release of the band’s first hit single “What Makes You Beautiful,” she became hooked on their music.

“They really were my whole adolescence,” Burley said.

Mattea Simoncek used the day to reminisce on old Instagram posts from the band, as well as from each of its members. Simoncek (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said her teenage years were “defined” by One Direction, so its old music always brings her back to being 13 years old.

Spotify used the anniversary to promote “unreleased” One Direction songs, though Simoncek said the songs and website were a somewhat lackluster surprise. As a fan throughout the past decade, all of the videos and music shared have been online for a while, so they were nothing Simoncek hadn’t seen before.

“It was always so exciting to see their new content, and their album release every year was like a big thing,” Simoncek said.

Brianna Huber attributed a lack of new material to the coronavirus pandemic and hopes for a tour or a new song once circumstances improve. Huber (junior-plant science) said she used social media to reminisce on the past ten years.

“I’m surprised and kind of sad that Zayn didn’t say anything about the anniversary,” Huber said.

Simoncek had the opportunity to see One Direction multiple times in concert. She recalls her “favorite” memory of the band on August 2, 2015 — during the “On the Road Again” tour — when Louis Tomlinson waved at her.

“It was just a really good time being in the stadium,” Simoncek said. “Hearing their songs in person had a lot of meaning to me.”

One of Burley's fondest memories of the band was “1D Day,” a seven-hour livestream in 2013 of the members acting silly for their fans and releasing never-before-seen footage. She said many artists make it difficult for their fans to see and enjoy so much behind-the-scenes content, but the livestream allowed Directioners to feel connected.

While many hope One Direction will announce a reunion, other fans are enjoying keeping up with each of the former members' solo music. Huber said she has continued to support the five singers ever since her initial exposure to the band.

“I fell in love with their music from the beginning. I never found a song I couldn’t jam out [to],” Huber said. “I also just loved everything about them. I mean, who couldn’t?”

Now doesn’t seem like the right time for new music or a tour, according to fans, since former members' individual careers are beginning to take off. But Directioners aren't ruling out a comeback either.

Burley said she has seen many conspiracy theories online about the band’s contracts preventing them from reuniting and is unsure of the truth. However, she holds out hope that new merchandise will be released in the near future.

Whether One Direction makes a comeback or not, fans are happy to have spent the past 10 years making memories through the group and their music.

Simoncek said she keeps up with a friend she made on Instagram through her old fan account. Burley continues to listen to their music, which she describes as “timeless art.”

“If you look back on it, they made some great music," Burley said. "It’s something that really shaped the time period."