Coronavirus has put many lives on hold. With the ubiquity of social distancing practices, online classes and canceled events, many Penn State students have found it difficult to preserve their sense of normality.

For some of the staff here at The Daily Collegian, the comfort offered by familiar music has helped us get through our day. In this new series we will feature a different staff member each week and take a look at their favorite quarantine jams.

This week’s guest DJ is none other than our own opinions section editor and features reporter, Grace Miller.

Miller (sophomore - journalism) has worked at the Collegian since her first semester on campus and has previously held positions on multimedia and news staffs.

“Mental illness doesn’t take a back seat to a global pandemic,” Miller said, so her day to day work of academic pursuits and story production have had to continue despite the added stress of the current global situation.

When she first became accustomed to life in quarantine, Miller didn’t listen to much music, “like, I almost forgot it existed” she said.

Miller isn’t a fan of background music while she works, but instead enjoys to listen while getting ready or while doing other fun activities. At school, she uses Spotify all the time, but the move back home threw off this routine.

“Once I realized this though, I made an effort to get back on track with music and it’s actually helped my mood as well,” Miller said.

Here's a list of her go-to songs:

1. Shut up My Moms Calling by Hotel Ugly

2. S’en aller by Swing, Angele

Miller found this song very recently, but its allure “makes me feel a way I can’t describe.”

3. Ruby by Foster The People

Foster The People is a favorite of Miller's, and although she isn’t as well versed in their discography as she would prefer, this song sticks out because ”I think I see myself as Ruby, and this song is really sweet and comforting.”

Miller has also been playing:

4. Deleter by Grouplove

5. You’re Not Good Enough by Blood Orange

6. Warm by Stevan

7. Magic Is Easy by Gorilla Toss

8. Milk by Sweet Trip

9. 47.48 by Childish Gambino

While she admittedly has not kept up to date with many of Childish Gambino’s most recent releases, this song has been one of her favorites that she can’t wait to play in her car once quarantine is over.

10. Break My Stride by Mathew Wilder

11. Level Of Concern by Twenty One Pilots

As a “shameless Twenty One Pilots fan” Miller can look past this songs cheesy concept, which directly references quarantine, because it’s just “positive and refreshing.”

12. Nellie by Dr. Dog

13. Best Part (feat. H.E.R) by Daniel Caesar

This track has been one of Millers top picks every since she first heard it. As a “pretty, but almost sad song” Best Part is often Millers go-to one the quiet nights where she misses her boyfriend.

14. Still Here by Kilo

15. Kyoto by Phoebe Bridgers

And as all ways, all of these track have been collected onto a playlist which can be found, with all of the other Daily Collegian playlists, at the link here.