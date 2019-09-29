Bass drops, hit songs and dancing all took place at Gryffin's concert Saturday night.

The crowd roared with excitement as the DJ and producer helped kick off Penn State Homecoming on Sept. 28 in Alumni Hall. The Student Programming Association (SPA) partnered with Homecoming to bring Gryffin to Penn State.

He is most known for producing pop, but he mixed a variety of genres in his performance.

As Gryffin took the stage, the crowd was chanting “We Are Penn State,” which continued all through the night.

The lights flashed in a variety of colors from above as Gryffin started his set. He played a variety of pop songs such as Icona Pop's “I Love It” and Avicii’s “Wake Me Up.”

While the energy built up and lights filled Alumni Hall to an excited crowd, Gryffin mixed into The Killers’ famous “Mr. Brightside,” a song well known to Penn State students due to its popularity at football games.

As the crowd sang “Mr. Brightside,” Gryffin kept building the beat up, matching the energy into the next song, Major Lazers’ “Lean On.”

“He came out with a lot of energy,” Kyle Yager (graduate student-law), who attended the concert, said. “I really liked the production overall.”

The crowd wore bracelets that illuminated the room as they were jumping up and down to each song.

Afterwards, Gryffin played one of his most well-known songs, “Tie Me Down,” which was met with an eruption of cheering and singing.

One student, Ryan Lamon, said this was his favorite part of the concert.

“It was one of the reasons I got into Gryffin,” Lamon (graduate-law) said.

Gryffin expressed his happiness with the crowd.

“This is my first time playing at Penn State,” Gryffin said. “You guys are awesome.”

The set continued with more hits, from Post Malone’s “Better Now” to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.” However, it wasn't only modern pop that filled Gryffin set, but also 80s hits such as “Sweet Dreams” by Eurythmics.

The concert concluded with Gryffin’s new song “I Need Your Love,” bringing chants of approval from the audience.

Julia Jablonski, who attended the concert, said she was supposed to see Gryffin at Firefly Music Festival, but it was rained out. She was happy to see him in person at Penn State.

“If he’s ever around again, I’d love to see him again.“ Jablonski (freshman-engineering) said.