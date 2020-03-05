With an ever growing presence in the online community, YouTubers have become prominent figures in many Penn State students' lives.

Fans especially showed their excitement towards the YouTube community as they waited in line for David Dobrik tickets that went on sale on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Student Programming Association (SPA) announced a free moderated Q&A with David Dobrik on Mar. 21 at 7 p.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Penn State students gave their reactions on the announcement popular vlogger coming to State College.

Kate Rutter said she was “very excited” to hear that Dobrik would come to campus. Rutter (freshman - advertising and public relations) said she has been an active viewer since Dobrik began his career on Vine in 2013 before creating a “vlogging” series on YouTube.

“I’ve been watching his videos from the beginning,” Rutter said. “So, I was really excited because every single time his videos came out, I’d watch them right away.”

Rutter has fond memories attached to Dobrik after spending a lot of time with friends watching his videos in her basement. While she said she doesn’t have time to keep up with all of Dobrik’s videos in college, Rutter enjoys catching up with the YouTuber when she can.

Rutter said she enjoys watching Dobrik’s videos because he’s a “good person” who does a lot of charitable work. At the Q&A, she said she would be interested in hearing why he decides to give back so much.

She planned to pick up a ticket for the event on Wednesday.

Claire Sarosi doesn’t have plans to attend Dobrik’s Q&A, but would consider going with a group of friends. After Dobrik achieved large success at 23 years old, Sarosi (freshman - communications) said it would be interesting to find out how the YouTuber was able to grow his channel. Since many students grew up with YouTube, Sarosi said Dobrik may help them begin pursuing their dreams of being a YouTuber.

“I think it’s cool, because college students are really into YouTube,” Sarosi said. “It gets a lot of excitement from campus.”

John Schenk agreed Dobrik has the potential to inspire hope in students through his Q&A. While he doesn’t watch Dobrik’s videos, Schenk (sophomore - finance) said it’s a “good idea” to bring YouTubers to a college, because of the success they’ve garnered “not through education, but through their own skills they had.”

“Not all of them went to college, and they can give different perspectives than what we have as college students,” Schenk said.

Many students believe Dobrik will be able to offer advice from his own experiences after beginning his career as a teenager. Sarosi said his age makes him more “relatable” to students, and she would like SPA to bring in other young YouTubers.

Margot Lee and Hannah Meloche are YouTubers Sarosi said she’d enjoy seeing if they were able to come to Penn State. Lee is a lifestyle and beauty YouTuber on top of being a college student, which makes her a more “relatable” figure for students to see, Sarosi said.

Rutter said she would “love” to see Liza Koshy come to Penn State because of her YouTube presence as well as videos she’s created with other media outlets like Vogue. Koshy created videos with Dobrik since the beginning of his career on Vine.

For Dobrik’s Q&A, Rutter believes he may bring another YouTuber with him. Rutter predicts Lorraine Nash, Dobrik’s ex-wife, to come alongside him, because he brings her “everywhere.” Additionally, Rutter said there’s a good chance that Dobrik will have a member of his “Vlog Squad” with him, which includes Josh Peck and Heath Hussar.

“I doubt he comes alone,” Rutter said.