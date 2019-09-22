Country music fans sang the night away as Jason Aldean made a stop at Penn State for his "Ride All Night" Tour.

Jason Aldean, along with Carly Pearce and Cole Swindell opened, performed at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Sept. 21.

One Jason Aldean fan, Lindsay Wengert, expressed excitement over the concert.

“I’ve seen him in concert before, but I love country music, so I’m happy I get to see him again,” Wengert (senior-psychology) said.

Pearce played one of her new songs for the fans, called “Closer to You”, inspired by her husband and their upcoming wedding, according to the singer.

Pearce was nominated for Best New Artist for the CMT Music Awards this year.

For her last song of the night, Pearce performed “Every Little Thing” and asked all fans to “light the place up.”

Fans began turning their phone flashlights on as Pearce sang one of her most well-known songs.

Then, Cole Swindell came on the stage, opening with “Love You Too Late.”

“I think more people came to see Cole Swindell tonight because some say Jason Aldean isn’t as good of a performer as Cole is,” Wengert said.

Swindell’s song, “Break Up in the End” was nominated for a Grammy. The crowd cheered as he played it for fans.

After the song was finished, a Penn State fan started a “We Are” chant, and the entire audience echoed back “Penn State”.

Swindell then expressed how meaningful his song “You Should Be Here” is to him because it was written after the sudden loss of his father. Penn State fans became quiet as he performed this song.

“It is one of the most special songs to me and I will never not play it when I perform,” he said.

The mood shifted when Swindell performed one of his last songs of the night, “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey.”

All fans were on their feet and dancing after he shouted, “Does anyone in here have someone that ain’t worth the whiskey?”

According to Reese Waugerman, a huge fan of “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey”, he had tickets for seats further back, but was offered a floor seat right before the concert started.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Waugerman (junior-architecture and engineering) said. “I also just happened to be seated right next to my cousin who had floor seats, so it made the night all the more fun.”

The crowd was silent when the lights completely turned off, and then fans cheered and stood up as Jason Aldean emerged from backstage.

Before he played one of his new songs “Rearview Town”, Aldean made a comment about the lack of energy in the room.

“I’ll tell you, I see a lot of people sitting down,” Aldean said. “You go to the movies to sit down, you come to a country music concert to stand your ass up.”

He riled up the fans by playing older songs he has written, such as “When She Says Baby” and “Dirt Road Anthem”.

As the concert came to a close, Aldean played some of his more traditional country songs.

“No one knows how to party like you guys can in a college town,” Aldean said. “Thank you and goodnight Penn State.”