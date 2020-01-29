Chris Stapleton
Buy Now
Courtesy of the Bryce Jordan Center

The Bryce Jordan Center just announced Chris Stapleton’s stop at Penn State for the “All American Road Show,” on Oct. 8.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, the Bryce Jordan Box Office and by phone at the Bryce Jordan Center Ticket Office Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

This is Stapleton’s first time coming to State College. The country singer is most popular for his songs “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Parachute” and “Broken Halos.” Although he hasn’t released a new album since 2017, his music release plans have not been announced for the upcoming concert.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags