The Bryce Jordan Center just announced Chris Stapleton’s stop at Penn State for the “All American Road Show,” on Oct. 8.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, the Bryce Jordan Box Office and by phone at the Bryce Jordan Center Ticket Office Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

This is Stapleton’s first time coming to State College. The country singer is most popular for his songs “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Parachute” and “Broken Halos.” Although he hasn’t released a new album since 2017, his music release plans have not been announced for the upcoming concert.