In communities across the United States, the local library often serves as the hub for continuing education, homegrown arts and civic engagement. For the residents of State College, the Schlow Centre Region Library is no different.

Until the end of February, the Betsy Rodgers Allen Gallery at the Schlow library will host an exhibition of student projects from the Delta Program dual middle/high school level class “Bridging Divides: Diversity and Social Justice.”

This class, co-taught by Delta Program teachers Virginia Squier and Lori McGarry, provided students with a dynamic approach to the complicated history of racism and civil rights in the country.

Students were tasked with reading key literature on race relations in the United States, discussing readings with peer groups and how race and racial privilege plays a role in their own lives.

In addition to their in-class assignments, students got the opportunity to travel to the south, visiting important civil rights sites in cities like Birmingham, Selma and Montgomery. They also met and learned from surviving civil rights activists.

At the culmination of the course, students were asked to take the critical thinking skills they had learned and apply those skills to a project that represents important aspects of their life and identity.

These capstone projects comprise the current gallery exhibition on the first floor of the Schlow Library.

Students took this opportunity to create thoughtful research projects on topics such as the hurdles of sexual identity, race relations in Centre County schools, the necessity of climate justice and the epidemic of mass incarceration in the United States.

While the class had a set end date, to Bridging Divides teacher Lori McGarry, “the end of the semester is their beginning of their work on social justice.”

To McGarry, 42, of State College, the work continues outside of the classroom.

“We want to build a community of students that can support each other in their social justice work, that can help them along the way,” McGarry said via phone interview.

In constructing this class, not having the expectation for the project be finished by the end of the semester was crucial to McGarry since, “[There] wasn’t an artificial end date.”

Even though these projects began as individual students work, their public display in Schlow library has helped spread the message of their work.

Facilitated by the Schlow library head of adult services, Maria Burchill, the gallery display intended to “show [the broader community] that the students learned and assimilated the class experience.” Burchill, 44, of State College also said the display could “represent the community” from which these students come.

“I always felt that Schlow should represent our population as a whole and the only way to do that is to make sure all our voices are heard,” Burchill said.

This process of promoting stories from the State College community through utilizing the Schlow library’s resources is one of Burchill’s goals.

“That responsibility has been there as long as we’ve been librarians, that’s why we promote the reading of banned books,” Burchill said.

While the gallery exhibition ends on Feb. 28, Squier’s educational ambitions don’t stop there.

Another section of her Bridging Divides class will run in the spring, with a new travel itinerary to Charlottesville, Va. and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. They plan to learn about free speech on college campuses, and to engage with the history of slavery and the founding fathers.

She is optimistic that continuing to facilitate the Bridging Divides class, and potentially the gallery exhibition, will help in “getting people to be aware that they might have privilege that not everyone else does,” Squier, 64, of Stormstown, Pa. said via phone interview.

This learned understanding of privilege has been fundamental to how Squier has approached the design of her classes, as well as her overall values as an educator.

“I was raised to believe, that if there was something I wanted to do in my life if I worked hard enough I could do it, as a white woman of upper-middle class standing,” Squier said. “Not everyone has that understanding from the get go, and that is one of the basic understandings of this country, look at the potential were losing when we don’t let everybody have a seat at the table.”

The Bridging Divides: Diversity and Social Justice student art show will run until Feb. 28. More information on the exhibition, Schlow Library, and the application process to display work in the Betsy Rodgers Allen Gallery can all be found at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/