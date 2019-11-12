On Tuesday, the Student Programming Association announced it will bring Canadian artist Grandson to Penn State.

The artist, alongside opening act Grapefruit Cannonball, will perform at 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center. The concert is free to students with a valid Penn State ID.

Grandson is an alternative rock artist from Toronto who moved to Los Angeles to pursue a music career. He signed with the record label Fueled by Ramen, which has also signed artists like Paramore, Panic! at the Disco and Twenty One Pilots.

Notable songs by Grandson include “Blood // Water,” “Rock Bottom” and “Oh No!!!”

Grapefruit Cannonball is a local alternative rock band. The band got its start in 2017 when it released its first single “Bang Bang Bang.” Since then, the band has performed across Pennsylvania and New York, including Bethlehem, Pennsylvania’s annual “Musikfest" festival.

Earlier this year, the group performed at Movin On’s annual “Battle of the Bands” competition.

The concert is organized by SPA’s concerts committee, which has brought other artists to Penn State this semester such as Gryffin and Ty Dolla $ign.