The Penn State Student Programming Association (SPA) announced they will be bringing DJ and producer Diplo for a virtual concert at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 23 via Zoom.

Diplo, also known as Thomas Wesley Pentz, is best known for his electronic hits, songwriting and collaborations with other artists. He is part of the trio Major Lazor, touring as both a solo artist and with the music group.

After his career took off in 2004, Diplo has since collaborated with artists like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, Bruno Mars. His albums “Peace Is The Mission,” and “Skirllex and Diplo present: Jack U” both peaked at number one on the Dance/Electronic billboard charts.

Students interested in the virtual lecture must fill out a form and will receive an email shortly before the Zoom concert starts.