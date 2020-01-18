Rapper B.o.B kicked off the first weekend of the Spring semester with a show full of throwback hits.

Penn State’s Student Programming Association, or SPA, culminated their daylong “HUB Takeover” with B.o.B’s concert in Alumni Hall.

“For every show, we always pick a genre that we want to work with and go from there,” Grace Puy, SPA’s concert chair said. “For this show, based on the success we had we Jesse McCartney last year, we figured to focus [the show] on throwbacks, with a possibility of pop.”

Puy (sophomore-recreation, parks, and tourism management) said SPA liked B.o.B’s energy after viewing videos of him performing, which led to the decision to book him.

Students in the audience, like Maggie Buck, Miranda Thompson, and Alexandra Salcedo said they frequently listen to B.o.B while getting ready to provide early 2010s nostalgia.

“I really liked B.o.B when I was in middle school, so I thought it would be a fun throwback,” Buck (sophomore-athletic training) said.

Buck said her favorite throwback B.o.B song is “Nothin’ on You.” Salcedo (senior-neuropsychology) said she prefers his song “HeadBand.”

B.o.B’s DJ, DJ Shawty Slim, provided a brief introduction for B.o.B as he assured B.o.B would be on soon, and he just wanted to crowd to “turn up” before. Enthusiasm enveloped the audience once DJ Shawty Slim said B.o.B was three minutes away.

“In case you didn’t know, hi, my name is Bob,” B.o.B said shortly after walking onstage and set a lighthearted tone for the rest of his performance.

B.o.B quickly involved students in the audience, as the music cut out during “Nothin’ on You.” The crowd proved the majority still remembered the lyrics to song from 2009.

The audience continued to play a large role in B.o.B’s set. He brought people onstage to dance, and he even lifted some of them up. When he offered to take song requests, he said people who wanted to hear a specific song would be required to come onstage and perform it themselves. Two different students took the challenge and joined B.o.B on the Alumni Hall stage for “Arena” and “Bombs Away.”

B.o.B also featured different versions of his previously recorded songs, like him and Jessie J’s “Price Tag.” He gave it a new sound by singing Jessie J’s parts.

Catering to his audience of college students, B.o.B and DJ Shawty Slim took a pause from B.o.B’s music to play the party favorite “Mo Bamba.”

B.o.B continued his high level of audience interaction, and even seemed to try to participate in the Penn State party culture himself by entering into the crowd to dance.

As B.o.B’s set began to wrap up, he said “What song didn’t we do?” As he was referencing his 2010 collaboration with Hayley Williams, “Airplanes,” the audience was vocal in responding their request for B.o.B to perform the classic. Students in the audience continued to prove their still-remaining knowledge of B.o.B lyrics as they sang and rapped along to “Airplanes.”

“I think he’s really high energy, and I think the crowd is loving it,” Puy said. “He’s really great with interacting with audience, and that makes the show so much better.”