The media that children grow up with can make a large impact on their lives. For many black students on Penn State’s campus, a few of their fondest memories came from simply seeing people in the media who looked like them.

A variety of different shows and music genres have influenced the lives of students of color.

Kyle Carroll said the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is his favorite show of all time, primarily because he identifies closely with Will Smith. With roots in West Philadelphia, Carroll (junior-communication arts & sciences) explained that Smith has always been an “easy” person for him to look up to.

“In the show, being able to go to Bel-Air and experience these things, [Will Smith] in real life is actually from West Philly,” Carroll said. “[He’s] able to go to Hollywood and make shows and make movies.”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is more than just the show’s main character. With an emphasis on family, some students said the show is important to black communities because it portrays what a “healthy” family looks like.

“My whole family will come together and watch the “Fresh Prince” every day,” Carroll said. “Even though this is a show that came out in the 90s, it still resonates.”

“Martin,” “In Living Color” and “My Wife and Kids” were several other shows black students recalled watching throughout their childhoods.

“They paint a better picture of what a black family is instead of the stereotypes that are always portrayed,” Nate Abate (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “They’re very wholesome and they bring the family together to show that we’re a unit. We’re not all these stereotypes.”

Bori Mitchell said many black families represented in television are depicted as unhappy and broken. Mitchell (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) explained that there are typically single mothers, absent dads and a struggling household, which isn’t “relatable” to the entire black community.

For many students, the black music they grew up listening to ranges across genres and generations, like Michael Jackson and Kanye West. Whether it was soul, rap or gospel, students also described their favorite artists as giving them a sense of nostalgia.

Carroll said Kanye West and Jay-Z have inspired him to “be his own,” because they’ve always “stayed true to themselves” while being highly successful.

Kendrick Lamar has been one of the most influential black musicians for Emmanuel Houndo. Houndo (senior-health policy and music) said he’s “still growing up,” so he considers Lamar to continue to be an influence on his upbringing as a black man.

“To Pimp A Butterfly” was one of Lamar’s most impactful albums for Houndo. He described it as a “celebration of what it means to be black” in a modern society.

Originally from West Africa, Houndo said American musicians are more political than African musicians. Ultimately, he said his perspective of the world is different from black students who grew up surrounded by black role models who frequently spoke up about politics.

When it comes to media content created specifically for children, though, students agree that there isn’t enough representation for the black community.

“There’s always far and few between,” Carroll said about black representation for children.

In terms of children's shows with a strong black lead and or cast, most students could only remember watching “That’s So Raven” and “The Proud Family.” Although they have fond memories with the shows and characters, students expressed disappointment that there wasn’t more representation for them as they grew up.

Imani Murray said she enjoyed watching black television shows because she was able to see herself in the characters. Today, children have representation in superhero films like “Into the Spiderverse” and “Black Panther,” which Murray (junior-material science engineering and Chinese) said is essential to feel less isolated.

While there may have been black characters in the content they consumed, some students said they didn’t provide a complete representation of the black community.

Divine Ukpaiama said there is a tendency for the mainstream media to be “colorist,” because many black characters are light skinned and don’t wear their natural hair. Ukpaiama (freshman-information science and technology) added that there are rarely black characters in television who are not simply the funny sidekick who constantly plays basketball.

“We’re all smart,” Ukpaiama said, hoping to see more black intelligence represented in the media.

Houndo recalled watching “Reading Rainbow” throughout his childhood, but couldn't pinpoint whether the show had a direct impact on the way he viewed the world. Houndo said he was too young to realize the influence that LeVar Burton, the show’s host, may have had on his self-perception and what he is able to accomplish.

While expressing the importance for representation in the media, Houndo said he acknowledges his potential as an educated black man every day.

“Black can be anything,” Houndo said.

As students leave their childhood and enter adulthood, the media hasn’t changed in terms of diversity. Carroll said black children growing up today can watch “Doc McStuffins,” though they have little else. “Raven’s Home” currently airs on Disney Channel as a spin-off to “That’s So Raven,” though Abate said it enforces black stereotypes as a single mother living in an apartment.

“[Strong characters] are really important for black children to see that you do exist in this world and you are normal, because it’s so white washed that we’re like, ‘Do we actually belong?’” Murray said.