In 90 minutes, laughter, energy and dance brought the Ford Building Lawn to life on Friday night, and that is because of the 4th annual movement workshop “Let’s Dance.”

The workshop was put on by the Center for the Performing Arts partnered with the College of Health and Human Development and the department of Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Medora Ebersole, the education and community programs manager at CPA, said she was eager for participants to learn about dance and movement through the workshop.

The workshop opened with a performance from the For Good Troupe. The troupe is eight years old, and part of the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society. Krista Wilkinson, communication sciences and disorders professor, oversees the group.

“We have folks with Down Syndrome, and people form the local musical theater community who are all part of the troupe. We do a sampling of Broadway shows,” Wilkinson said.

The For Good Troupe kicked off the afternoon with performances to “Grease Lightning” and “From Now On” from “The Greatest Showman.” They closed their set with a song about friendship, “For Good” from “Wicked,” where members of the troupe hugged each other and seemed to connect as they were singing to their fellow performers.

Michelle Dunleavy, an associate professor for the School of Theater, led the workshop. She began by immediately incorporating the diverse audience of adults, students, and young children together with movement games.

“I really appreciate the spirit of community that it builds,” Dunleavy said.

Participants -- many who were strangers to each other -- played games where small groups made shapes with their bodies together, and clapping games where eye contact was required for success.

Dancers were encouraged to become friends with those around them and dance with them during the sections without choreography.

Many students from the Department of Communications Sciences and Disorders were present, like Alyssa Garrison. Some students were even knowledgeable about the games after taking a class with Dunleavy and Wilkinson.

“With my major, it’s a population I’ll be working with, so it’s nice collaborating in a different way, rather than just through speech,” Garrison (junior-communication sciences and disorders) said.

As well as featuring performances like the For Good Troupe and movement games, the event was intended to bring together everyone for an enjoyable afternoon of dance.

“I’ve done the event for the past two years. It’s a great time, and I’ve danced for my whole life,” Garrison said.

As Dunleavy began to teach the dance to “We Got the Beat,” a sign language interpreter was present for the first time in the event’s history. Gary Thomas is the new American Sign Language interpreter for Penn State from the Affirmative Action Office, and has previously interpreted Broadway shows.

“Michelle does not like to be mic’d, she’s the one who teaches the choreography. So having the signing as well will bring in people with hearing impairments,” Ebersole said.

Dunleavy’s choreography was meant to be fun for all skill levels and featured many opportunities for freestyle and improv.

The event finished off with one more movement game. The entire group was brought together and instructed to transfer energy to each other.

“My hope is that people see that the performing arts are for everyone, and a lot of the skills that you can gain with learning basic choreography," Ebersole said. "It’s so transferable.”