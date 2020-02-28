If you’re anything like at this time of the schoolyear, deadlines are piling up, internship application windows are closing and you’re beginning to feel overwhelmed at the mere thought of completing your piles of homework.

To help conquer these stressful times, below are some tips on mindfulness, studying and more to help you stay on top of your work and health.

1. Create false deadlines.

This is huge – especially for the procrastinators out there. By creating false deadlines, on something like a essay, your stress over the paper will come early and you will even have extra time to revise it!

2. Exercise.

Even if you don’t consider yourself a very active person, physical activity can clear your mind from all of your overwhelming thoughts. Go for a run, take in the fresh air or maybe even try a one of the Intramural building yoga classes.

3. Read a book.

I understand that reading may not be your thing and that’s okay — reading isn’t for everyone. However, just sitting down and reading a few poems can be a nice way to clear your mind and refocus.

4. Take time to journal.

Self-reflection is key to understanding and dealing with your emotions. Trust me on this one. Just writing a few words down to describe your day can help boost your mood.

5. Spend time with friends.

If you’ve been feeling swamped with work lately, give yourself a night off! I give you permission. Invite a few close friends over for a movie night and make some popcorn to go with it.

6. Take an hour each week to do what you want to do.

When was the last time you thought about your goals and your dreams? Be sure to take the time to make steps in the direction of your goals even when everything else in your life is hectic. You’ll thank yourself in 20 years.

7. Spend a day at the library.

If you find the right spot, the library can be just the right space to spread out your work during a comfortable morning or afternoon. You’ll walk out feeling accomplished and on top of everything after the day is done.

8. Take a walk.

Walk without headphones. Look around and take in the beauty of the trees and sunshine. When was the last time you appreciated your surroundings? Just breathe — you’ll be surprised of the quietness around campus.

9. Make a short list.

Take the top three things that you need to get done during stressful times and just focus on them for the time being. Let all of your other tasks fade away while you zero in on what’s most important.

10. Switch your mindset.

Just realize that everything will be over soon. Your test will pass, your stress will pass and your worse days will pass. Enjoy the present and remember, spring break is soon!