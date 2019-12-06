Penn State’s Student Programming Association presented rapper, singer, songwriter and Doja Cat in a completely sold out show.

The rapper performed at around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall. The show was originally set to start at 8 p.m., but due to high capacity of audience members, the performance was postponed.

Doja Cat hit the stage to her song “Cyber Sex” off of her newly released 2019 album “Hot Pink”. She wore rose hair clips in her blue hair, a lacey dark red velvet top, ripped blue jeans and white sneakers. The rapper took the stage with high energy, receiving a warm welcome from the audience.

Doja Cat is best known for her catchy songs with quirky and comedic lines in song like “Go to Town” and “Juicy." She gained massive attention and popularity with her 2018 track “Mooo!." The song went viral on social media and launched her career into a more mainstream audience.

Doja Cat released her first extended play record “Purrr!” in 2014 which included her moderately popular single “So High." She then released her debut studio album “Amala” in 2018 which features her hit song “Go to Town” as well as the only single from the album “Candy."

2019 was a big year for the artist, releasing two albums in 2019. In early 2019, “Amala (Deluxe Version)” was released which featured some of her biggest his like “Mooo!”, “Juicy” and “Tia Tamera” featuring fellow rapper Rico Nasty. “Hot Pink”, her most recent album was released on Nov. 7 and featured hit songs like “Juicy (Remix)” featuring fellow rapper Tyga.

“She had a really good vibe and it was really fun watching her, and she’s adorable and gorgeous,” said Amyah Stewart (sophomore-business) said.

From the beginning of the performance Doja Cat kept a fun atmosphere on stage, closely interacting with the crowd, grabbing hands and leaning closely to the audience. The rapper made use of the small stage, often moving from side to side to engage with the entire audience.

The rapper managed to really let personality shine through during the performance of songs like “Shine,” in which she began using a comedic voice and laughing with the audience.

Her energy and vocals filled the room. The “So High” singer demonstrated some impressive vocals singing effortlessly to songs like “Candy” and “Shine." The songwriter sounded almost exactly like the studio recording of the song.

“It was overall a really nice performance, she was energetic and I would love to see her live again,” Greta Terry (sophomore-industrial engineering) said.

During Doja Cat’s set, one of her tracks appeared to skip, but the artist handled it, not letting it phase her and seamlessly continued the performance.

To close out the performance the singer further engaged with the audience, asking what they wanted to hear next. She then answered the audiences request performing “Tia Tamera” feat. Rico Nasty. She then performed her songs “So High”, “Juicy” and “Mooo!”

“I really loved how much she engaged with the crowd, I thought it was really cool when she asked the audience what we wanted to hear next,” Christopher Koorneef (junior-criminology) said.

Before leaving the stage, Doja Cat thanked the crowd and advised everyone to “be safe” before skipping off the stage.

After the performance Doja Cat took to Twitter to apologize for her performance saying “Show was trash tonight I’m sorry Penn State. I was in pain the whole time and it was hard to control my breathing. Please forgive me.”

Show was trash tonight I’m sorry pen state. I was in pain the whole time and it was hard to control my breathing. Please forgive me. — HOT PINK 🥵 (@DojaCat) December 6, 2019

Despite her harsh critique of herself, the audience seemed to thoroughly enjoy the show, truly delivering a “Juicy” performance.