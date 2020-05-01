Since the coronavirus has placed millions in lockdown and has made the pursuit of a normal schedule nearly impossible, the little things that get us through the day are even more important.

Today the Collegian guest mix was put together by Jessica Cook, The Daily Collegian's multimedia editor.

While Cook (sophomore - film) enjoys her position running video staff with Ben McClary, she said the time stuck in State College due to quarantine was stressful.

Once she was able to return to her home state of Florida, Cook was finally able to relax. Her daily jam sessions while doing homework played no small part in this process.

Here are some of her recent favorites:

1. Steal My Girl by One Direction

2. I Love You's by Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld was one of the many artists who released new projects during lockdown, and cook said she was glad she did.

“I'm so happy [she] did because it's so nice to listen to music during this stressful time,” Cook said.

3. No Judgement by Niall Horan

As a dedicated One Direction fan, Cook enjoys any of the groups solo work.

4. Physical by Dua Lipa

5. Fly Me To The Moon by Bobby Womack

6. Boyfriend by Selena Gomez

7.Dog Days Are Over by Florence + The Machine

8. Alanis's Interlude by Halsey

9. Still Learning by Halsey

10. Help! by Beatles

11. One Last Time by Ariana Grande

This song holds special meaning for Cook because the sudden switch to online learning left her unable to say goodbye to one of her closest friends.

“It speaks to me saying I would give it one last time to see my Penn State friends again because god knows when I will see them again” Cook said.

12. San Francisco by Niall Horan

13. I wish I never met you by Oh Wonder

14. Mean it by Lauv and LANY

In addition to music, she’s been spending time catching up with her family, practicing yoga and watching movies.

As always, a streamable version of this playlist, along with all of the other Daily Collegian playlists from this semester, can be found here.