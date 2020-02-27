With State Patty’s day right on the horizon, Penn State students are looking to prepare for the upcoming festivities. These are the best local spots in State College for students to head if they’re looking to find festive gear before the weekend begins.

No. 5 Rapid Transit

While they do only have limited style options, consisting of mostly standard t-shirts, Rapid Transit does offer some generic green happy valley options. However, they don’t have any specific State Patty’s branded options. Nonetheless, the green “happy valley” styles are unique from most other prints that you could find at some of the more typical downtown spots.

No. 4 Friend’s Dorm Room

We all knows that friend who’s a sports aficionado. The guy or girl in your friend group who really loves jerseys is bound to have some green looks that you can sport. Whether they’re a fan of the Eagles, Celtics, or Jets, it’s almost guaranteed that you can find a green jersey somewhere in State College before the weekend arrives. While this may not be the most stylish option, borrowing a jersey from a friend is cost effective and guarantees that you won’t be stuck with some green clothing that won’t be very useful during every other weekend of the year.

No. 3 Student Bookstore

While The Student Bookstore used to be one of the biggest purveyors of clothes for State Patty’s weekend, in past years the store has opted not to carry explicitly State Patty’s themed gear. However students will be able to find plenty of green and shamrock-covered items to fit with the State Patty’s theme. Even though The Student Bookstore doesn’t have explicitly State Patty’s merchandise, it does carry a wide variety of items that extend outside of the typical tank tops and t-shirts. While the bookstore may not have the lowest prices around, it does have a reasonable number of options all within a reasonable price range.

No. 2 Family Clothesline

Family Clothesline is the place to be when it comes to State Patty’s merchandise. Conveniently located downtown, Family Clothesline has the widest variety and largest volume of different State Patty’s styles and articles of clothing. If you’re looking for something outside the realm of plain green t-shirts and tank tops, Family Clothesline would be the best spot to find something unique. However, all this variety clearly comes with a price, as Family Clothesline’s more trendy items definitely fall on the more expensive end of the State Patty’s spectrum.

No. 1 McLanahan’s

A classic spot for all things Penn State, McLanahan’s is guaranteed to be hooking students up with a variety of inexpensive State Patty’s merchandise heading into the weekend. McLanahan’s is known for its volume and variety of different Penn State clothes, and its relatively low prices compared to other options in the area. While it may not have too many different styles beyond basic t-shirts, students who are looking to get crafty and create their own unique State Patty’s looks will find McLanahan’s to be a great option for all things green.