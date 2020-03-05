Paris fashion week, as is its purpose, has caused all of the buzz this past week around the world.

Designers and influencers flooded both the streets of Paris and the Instagram feeds of the world recently, with designers like Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Stella McCartney stealing the show.

This year, a bold feminine silhouette with neutral colors seems to be taking to the runway. Monochromatic outfits with long structured quotes, layered neutral fabrics and statement makeup will be in trend in the upcoming months.

Designers like Stella McCartney made environmental commentary with her runway looks, decorating the models with jewelry shaped like various animals and sustainable fabrics. Her looks maintained an exaggerated volume, with reconstructed styles that reimagine classic white collared shirts and blue jeans.

Chanel’s fashion week themes were along the lines of movement, air and freedom, with striking jewelry and opaque fabrics to accentuate both feminine and masculine silhouettes. The fluidity of the fabric and colors contrasted with playful patterns and graphic accessories.

Miu Miu took a moderately different approach, seeking inspiration from more colorful, art-deco inspired clothing. Though they stayed true to the floor length coats that were seen throughout the week, they also brought bright colors to the table. Much like Stella McCartney, they enjoyed a deconstructed look that was achieved with mismatched fabrics and loose fitting forms.

Collars were consistent across all figures this week with ‘70s inspired collars and broach-like accessories accentuating necklines. Buttoned pants were also consistent, adding a special flare to the altogether loose-fitted aesthetic of the week.

If you’re trying to be trendy, black and white loose fitted fabrics with bold accessory statements and an eclectic touch is the way to go. State College might not be ready for these looks – the leggings/sweatshirt/white sneaker crowd could need time to warm up to high fashion. If you want to ease into it, start by wearing an oversized blazer. At the very worst, people will just think that you’re an art student.

If you want to go all in (which in all honesty, why not? After I come back from Paris, I am refusing to wear Nike Pro shorts ever again, as snooty as it sounds. We are almost adults, drip or drown), simply go online, find some sample outfits that you like and go to the thrift store to match them. Or, if you can afford a thousand dollar bubblegum pink Miu Miu sundress, go for it. Show the world what you can — and will — bring to the table.

In my opinion, fashion is sort of like astrology: people who are 100% dedicated to it can be a little bit scary, but it is also very fun. No matter what your price range, you can always be on trend with a little bit of thrift shopping, research and a lack of shame.

Express yourself and do it with a purpose. Confidence looks good on everyone.