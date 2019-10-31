Belmont Avenue came to life onstage at “A Bronx Tale” Wednesday at Eisenhower Auditorium. The show focused on the relationship between love and fear in New York City in the 1960s.

The cast was comprised of many powerful singers, dancers and actors. It even included Penn State alumni George Vickers V and Mairys Joaquin.

“It’s really an awesome story about transformation and growth, and ultimately choosing love over the things that might be secure or might make us afraid,” Joaquin, who plays Denise, said.

Joaquin studied journalism and business law, but she had always been a performer. She had the opportunity to participate in Teach for America in New York City, and credits this to leadership positions she held at Penn State, such as serving as the Panhellenic president. Once she was in New York, she began to launch her career as a performer through taking classes.

“[Penn State] really opened my world completely,” Joaquin said. “I had never been away from home, and being the youngest of a Dominican immigrant family was also a huge deal. That was kind of the catalyst for my adult life for taking bigger chances and trying new things."

The show opened with an immersive set that launched the audience onto Belmont Avenue with set pieces fire escapes with Italian flags draped across.

“My neighborhood; It was paradise to me,” Calogero, played by Alec Nevin, said.

The first act followed Calogero’s earlier years. Young Calogero was portrayed by Trey Murphy, with Anthony Gianni taking over the role at some performances.

Bright, classical musical theatre choreography complimented the Alan Menken’s jazzy Frankie Valli-esqe score.

However, conflict ensued as the show explored racial relations in the 1960s. Calogero falls in love with a black woman, Jane, from Webster Avenue, which filled predominantly by people of color.

“This show is epic. It’s such a relevant story,” Joaquin said. “It takes place in the 1960s, but you would think it is 2019.”

Calogero receives backlash from many, and even his father, about his desire to pursue an interracial relaitonship.

“Hey are you sure we should do this?” Calogero said.

“No, but I want to,” Jane, played by Kayla Jenerson, replied.

State College locals Brian and Dana Graupensperger attended the show with the sponsor, Northwest Bank. They both said they loved the show. Brian Graupensperger said he thought it was great that shows like “A Bronx Tale” are brought to State College for the students and community to enjoy.

Act two opened with “Webster Avenue,” which Joaquin said is her favorite part of the show. The song featured cast members energetically dancing to one of the show’s funkier songs.

The act’s drama moved quickly and paired more upbeat, intense songs with more traditional musical theatre ballads. It included a duet under stars with Calogero and Jane.

The show was concluded as Calogero pieced together elements from his past and expressed gratitude for pursuing Jane rathering than being driven by fear.

“It’s always better to kind of branch out and choose love,” Joaquin said.