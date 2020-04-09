*Warning: some spoilers lay ahead*

Showing the story of a forbidden relation between two women in 18th century France, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” has been making waves since its late 2019 release in France. Since, the United State’s release has continued its popularity on director and screenwriter Céline Sciamma’s film.

Although it is a bit early in awards-season, the talks about “Portrait” contending for the Academy Awards are heating up. Neon, the distributor who also brought the foreign language film “Parasite” to the U.S., released “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” in the U.S. on Feb. 14.

Behind the screen, the movie is notably controversial — at the César Awards, the French equivalent of the Oscars, french actress Adèle Haenel, and the “Portrait” cast walked out after convicted child molester Roman Polanski was crowned as best director, where Céline Sciamma was also nominated.

As for the synopsis, the film has four main, identified characters — Marianne, Héloïse, Sophie and The Countess (Héloïse’s mom). While all female characters, one of the main themes of the film is the idea of patriarchy, and its relationship to all of their lives.

Lead character Marianne, portrayed by Noémie Merlant, was commissioned to paint a portrait of supporting character Héloïse for her future husband, a Milanese aristocrat whom she is forced to marry. Marianne and Héloïse initially bonded over conversation, but their relationship and love developed over time as Héloïse’s mom departed for Italy and they were left alone in an isolated mansion with Sophie, their maid.

It is rather evident that the film portrays high-class life in 18th century France. Héloïse is against fixed marriages, especially after her sister committed suicide who was forced into the same life. Her mom, “The Countess,” has been in the realm of the aristocrats for quite some time now, with many signs of family wealth.

On the the opposite side to French privelege, Sophie and Marianne both previously had abortions with their male partner who are not involved in their lives anymore. Marianne, in an attempt to break into the art scene, still has to submit her artwork in the name of her father to be exhibited.

Marianne often speaks on the impact of patriarchy within painting on the reason why female artists are not able to paint male models in the nude. In the memorable and on-the-nose quote from the peak of the plot arc, she simply said it’s to “prevent us from doing great art.”

Sciamma’s use of the four characters to produce effectives messages on the patriarchy is done with an excellent touch. It did not involve any direct portrayal or scenes of overt patriarchy at work, but their stories were enough to encapsulate the world they lived in.

The characters got to finally enjoy themselves when the Countess departed for Italy. Marianne, Héloïse and Sophie were essentially in a free-for-all situation, having the mansion all to themselves.

They were talking about their lives, playing “slapjack” and discussing the story of the ancient legends Eurydice and Orpheus, which became a central part of the story as time went on. The tale features Orpheus, who had a chance to bring his lover Eurydice back to life from Hades’ underworld under the condition that he “can’t look back” until they both came out of the light. At the last moment, Orpheus turned as he wanted to make sure she’s there, and Eurydice vanished.

This is the environment that fostered the budding and forbidden romance between Marianne and Héloïse.

Artistically, “Portrait” is a very aesthetically and visually pleasing film — it is clear why Claire Mathon won a César Award with her work in cinematography. The film heavily featured point-of-view shots from the scenes where Marianne walked with Héloïse, or in later scenes where Héloïse posed for Marianne to paint. There is also a very beautiful callback between the start and the end of the movie with two specific point-of-view shots.

Another stunning shot saw Mathon using a very clever focus shift on the same exact shot position to go from Héloïse to Marianne as they briefly chatted in one of their more semi-flirtatious scenes early on in the movie.

Also, it seems almost impossible to not create a breathtakingly-beautiful film using the French scenery by the sea and the cliffs at Saint-Pierre-Quiberon definitely.

Coming from the title, the painting scenes in this movie were where some of the most powerful plot moments developed. Be it when Marianne had to reveal her true intentions to Héloïse in the midway point of the story arc, their stand-offs between the paintings or the tenderness surrounding their one-on-one painting sessions. All only through an 11 or 12 day timeframe.

Sciamma’s simplistic approach was heavily featured in the storytelling of “Portrait.” Despite a two-hour runtime, the story does not run long and dry with quick jumps from scene to scene. The movie also allowed the natural chemistry of the characters to do the talking, without a lot of dialogue.

Sciamma also implemented the female gaze throughout the movie, especially with the viewpoints of the individual filming and the characters within the film, with the female characters being in the core of storytelling.

One of the most interesting things to arrive from a more careful examination of the deeper meaning of the movie actually is based off of the inherent relationship between Sciamma and Haenel.

The director casted Haenel in three of her movies named“Water Lilies,” “Pauline” and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” and the two dated since meeting on the set of “Water Lilies” in 2007. After, the two had an amiable split before the filming of “Portrait.”

This movie is, in some ways, a portrayal of their relationship professionally and romantically, and Sciamma admitted to mirroring their romance into the screenplay as well.

In my opinion, Merlant had one of the most difficult roles in this movie. For one, she had to work herself into the tandem with existing chemistry in Sciamma and Haenel.

However, the biggest challenge might be that the role of Marianne in the movie is basically Sciamma in real life. Sciamma is the director and Haenel has been her muse, much like the relationship between Marianne and Héloïse in the movie.

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” truly is a stand-out movie in a lot of ways. Although it does fall early in its Oscar cycle with its American release, it has garnered enough steam in the 10 months since its Cannes premiere. Don’t be surprised if it rides the strong momentum and newfound public buzz after its addition to Hulu and successful Oscars campaign.

Grade: 92/100

